Lion Global Investors Limited announces retirement of CEO Gerard Lee and appointment of CIO Teo Joo Wah as new CEO

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Global Investors Limited announced today that Mr Gerard Lee will retire as Chief Executive Officer effective 1 December 2022 after 12 distinguished years in the role. The Board of Directors has appointed Mr Teo Joo Wah, current Chief Investment Officer, to succeed as the Chief Executive Officer. Mr Lee will remain as Senior Advisor to the company to help with the transition until his official retirement from the company on 16 April 2023.

Under Mr Lee's strong leadership, the company has attained industry-wide recognition and won many awards. He is also a recipient of many industry accolades.

"We would like to thank Gerard for his capable leadership and commitment over the past 12 years. He has embarked on many successful strategic initiatives such as Digitisation and the setting up of Artificial Intelligence capabilities to position the company for the future. Joo Wah has built a strong investment track record for the company over the past 8 years. He is also instrumental in developing innovative new products and servicing institutional clients. We are confident that Joo Wah is well qualified to take on this position and lead the company to greater heights," said Mr Khor Hock Seng, Chairman of the Board.

Mr Teo has led the Investment Division since 2014. He has more than 34 years of banking and investment experience. He started his banking career with DBS Bank and had previously worked at Temasek Holdings as a Director in the Fund Management Division. He was also a Senior Vice President with Fullerton Fund Management Company.

About Lion Global Investors Limited

Lion Global Investors Limited (Co Reg No. 198601745D) is a member of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC) Group, and one of Asia's leading asset management companies. Established since 1986, it is uniquely positioned to provide Asian equities and fixed income strategies and funds to both institutional and retail investors. As at 30 September 2022, our assets under management (AUM) stands at S$67.4 billion (US$46.9 billion).

For more about Lion Global Investors Limited, please visit: www.lionglobalinvestors.com

