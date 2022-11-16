U.S. markets closed

Lion Global Investors is researching into AI to uncover the possibilities offered by technological advancements

·4 min read

Lion Global Investors leverages on the capabilities of artificial intelligence to keep up with the explosive growth in data and to analyse patterns and trends.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Global Investors (LGI), one of the largest asset managers in Southeast Asia, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to keep up with technological advancements and the explosive growth of data.

LGI conducts traditional fundamental analysis using public disclosures from listed companies and inputs from sell-side research to make investment decisions. Current process uses pre-processed information to make investment decisions.

With the massive growth in data, LGI's investment team acknowledges the need to utilize AI to keep up with this growth and to incorporate the use of new types of data, which could potentially be difficult for humans to handle. The use of AI aims to improve LGI's decision making process and reduce reliance on employees' institutional knowledge as AI & Data Analytics techniques that incorporate quantitative models have proven to be more scientific and systematic. It will also improve efficiency in analysing new sources of data. Beyond using AI to analyse larger volumes and new types of data, LGI will also be using AI powered techniques to recognise patterns and infer interactions between different types of data (e.g. structured and unstructured data).

The AI initiative at Lion Global Investors is supported under the Financial Sector Technology & innovation — Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics (FSTI-AIDA scheme), which aims to promote AIDA adoption and strengthen the ecosystem in Singapore's financial sector. The Monetary Authority of Singapore administers the FSTI-AIDA scheme, which is funded by the Financial Sector Development Fund.

"We are honored to receive support in adopting AI and data analytics in Singapore. Over the next two years, we will be strengthening our AI capabilities." said Gerard Lee, CEO, Lion Global Investors.

This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.  It is for information only, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any capital markets products or investments and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation, tax position or needs.  Investments in the products mentioned herein are not obligations of, deposits in, guaranteed or insured by LGI or any of its affiliates and are subject to investment risks including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. You may wish to seek advice from a financial adviser before making a commitment to undertake any investment. In the event that you choose not to seek advice from a financial adviser, you should consider carefully whether the investment is suitable for you.

The information presented herein is for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered reflective of any particular security, strategy, or investment product. It represents a general assessment of the markets at a specific time and is not a guarantee of future performance results or market movement. Any opinions, projections or forward-looking statements expressed herein or information presented (which includes estimates, graphs, charts, formulae or devices) is subject to change or correction at any time without notice and is not to be relied on as advice. You are advised to conduct your own independent assessment and investigation of the relevance, accuracy, adequacy and reliability of any information contained herein and seek professional advice on them. No warranty is given and no liability is accepted for any loss arising directly or indirectly as a result of you acting on such information.

References to specific corporations/companies and/or their trademarks are not intended as recommendations to purchase or sell investments in such corporations/companies nor do they directly or indirectly express or imply any sponsorship, affiliation, certification, association, approval, connection or endorsement between any of these corporations/companies and LGI or the products and services of LGI.  It should not be assumed that investment in the securities mentioned was or will be profitable.

This publication is not intended for use by any person other than the intended recipient and may not be reproduced, distributed or published without prior written consent of LGI. This publication may not be distributed in any jurisdiction or to any person where such distribution is prohibited (including Canada, Japan, the United States of America) or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933).

©Lion Global Investors® Limited (UEN/ Registration No. 198601745D) is a Singapore incorporated company, and is not related to any asset or fund management entity that is domiciled in Europe or the United States.

SOURCE Lion Global Investors

