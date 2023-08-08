Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) adds US$62m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 66%

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) share price is a whole 66% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 29% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

While the last five years has been tough for Lions Gate Entertainment shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Because Lions Gate Entertainment made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Lions Gate Entertainment reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 2.3% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 11% per year doesn't really surprise us. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.0% in the last year, Lions Gate Entertainment shareholders lost 29%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lions Gate Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Lions Gate Entertainment .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

