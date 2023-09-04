Liontown Resources Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Liontown Resources Limited's (ASX:LTR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Liontown Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Timothy Rupert Goyder bought AU$1.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.31 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$2.85. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Liontown Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Liontown Resources insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about AU$1.2b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Liontown Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Liontown Resources insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Liontown Resources. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Liontown Resources you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

