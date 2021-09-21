LIPAC Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its liposome-bound nano-technology platform to provide precision targeted cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple tumor types, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences, which will all be held virtually:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. E.T.

A.G.P. Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

BMO Life Sciences Private Company Showcase on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

About LiPax

LiPax is a precision targeted, locally delivered taxane in Phase 2b development for intravesical instillation in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Its liposome-bound nano-technology platform achieves targeted tissue penetration with undetectable systemic exposure, toxicity or chemo-related side-effects. NMIBC is the lead program with additional orphan indications in upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), thoracic cancers (mesothelioma and malignant pleural effusion) and peritoneal and ovarian cancers. LiPax is designed to enhance the standard of care of outpatient endoscopic tumor removal followed by intravesical instillation using a typical urinary catheter. LIPAC Oncology completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in August 2020 and intends to initiate a Phase 2b study in the second half of 2021 to further investigate LiPax in the treatment of this condition.

About LIPAC Oncology LLC

LIPAC Oncology is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of new investigational therapies to treat intracavitary cancers. Its precision liposome-bound nano-technology platform targets local liposomal delivery of taxanes for the treatment of multiple tumor types. LiPax, its lead investigational candidate for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, is in Phase 2b development. The Company's pipeline includes multiple orphan indications based on the established LiPax formulation. For more information, visit lipaconcology.com.

Investors:

Sherri Spear, 212-600-1902

LIPAC@argotpartners.com

Media:

Leo Vartorella, 212-600-1902

LIPAC@argotpartners.com

