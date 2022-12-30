U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.75
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,291.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,995.00
    -37.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.20
    -8.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6710
    -1.3590 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,515.30
    -89.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.28
    -1.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.05
    -31.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Lipid Based Formulations Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Source of Lipids (Natural v/s Chemically Synthesized), By Application (Fungal Diseases, Oncology, Gene Therapy, Antiviral Vaccines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region.

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lipid Based Formulations Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310353/?utm_source=GNW

Global lipid based formulations market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on account of growing pharmaceutical industry. Rapidly surging demands for the advanced medicine and growing demand for oral administrated medicine is driving the growth of the global lipid formulations market in the upcoming five years.
Lipid based formulations are bio-chemical compounds that are artificially synthesized to facilitate the drug administration, while ensuring safety of the drug along with bio-solubility of it for the digestion and faster action of the main drug component inside the formulation.Lipid based formulations aid the primary mechanism of action for the drug that leads to bioavailability.

In simpler terms, highly water soluble drugs if gets dissolved in the starting of gut, may not reach the target site, or target organ and thus its efficiency decreases.To alter this effect, a lipid based formulation is utilized.

Lipids form a hydrophobic bonds around the drug and avoid dissolution partially or completely until it reaches the target site. With digestion of the lipid bonds by the process of triglyceride digestion, the drug gets delivered in the later parts of gastrointestinal tract.
Pharmaceutical Advancements Drive Market Growth
Consistent research and development of the drugs such that they have higher bio-availability, higher effect on the target site, to improve facilitation of the drug to create its effect at the target site, is driving the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the upcoming five years.A major concern among the drug delivery system is that, for the oral administration of the drug, it has tendency to get dissolved or digested before reaching the target site.

In such cases, the drug if get dissolved would leave the gastrointestinal tract without being absorbed in the blood. To avoid this untimely dissolution, lipid based formulations are utilized to enhance the drug durability and absorption thus substantially increasing its affinity as a treatment for a particular diseases.
Growing Investments In Healthcare Industry Supports Market
Governments from major economies are actively investing in their respective healthcare sectors to enhance the services and products such that best possible patient care can be provided.Increasing instances of chronic, infectious, and communicable diseases, is further anticipated to drive the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the upcoming five years.

Consistent research and technological advancement for the pharmaceutical product development and advancement of the drug delivery systems, is also anticipated to substantiate the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the future five years.
Market Segmentation
The global lipid based formulations market segmentation is based on source of lipids, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on source of lipids, the market is differentiated between natural and chemically synthesized sources.

Application based segments of the market is distinguished among fungal diseases, oncology, gene therapy, antiviral vaccines, and others.Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Company Profile
Novartis AG, AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global lipid based formulations market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global lipid based formulations market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Source of Lipids:
o Natural
o Chemically Synthesized
• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Application:
o Fungal Diseases
o Oncology
o Gene Therapy
o Antiviral Vaccines
o Others
• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
• Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global lipid based formulations market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310353/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex-spouse's Social Security benefits?

    How is Social Security calculated for divorced spouses? It depends on how much each spouse collected individually

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023

    The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years.

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • How Much Retirement Can $600K Get Me?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill, Repairs

    The operator of the Keystone oil pipeline said it was moving to fully reactivate the system, ending a weekslong outage that pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some Gulf Coast refiners’ operations. TC Energy said Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspection and testing on the pipeline and that the system was now operational to all delivery points. It had said last week that it had received approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 300-mile branch linking Steele City, Neb., to the main U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary

    Price branded himself as a model corporate leader who put employees’ interests ahead of his own. Two dozen former employees say otherwise.

  • Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history

    Billionaire’s fortune has fallen by $200bn, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Greece

  • Goldman Sachs CEO says job cuts to come as soon as January

    Goldman Sachs is preparing to trim its workforce in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told staff in a year-end audio message.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Microsoft a Buy?

    According to IDC, worldwide PC shipments declined 15% in the third quarter of 2022, while smartphone shipments fell 9.7%. As a leader in the battered PC industry, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen its shares slip 29% since January. Here's why a stock market sell-off in 2022 makes Microsoft a must-buy.

  • Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked supply concerns. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022's second half on worries about global recession.