Lipids Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 23,313.48 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Business Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

The demand for lipids in pharmaceuticals is very high as it is used in developing various drugs in the market. Also, the demand for lipids has increased in various other industries, such as in food & beverage and cosmetic products.

The global lipids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 23,313.48 million by 2030 from USD 12,267.84 million in 2022.

Market Overview:

Lipids can be defined as a group of organic compounds found in animals, plants, and micro- organisms. They include sterols, waxes, fats, and fat soluble vitamins. Lipids hold the ability to execute various activities. At the same time, they are known for having low toxicity levels. These qualities of lipids help in effective drug delivery. As a result, they are increasingly used as excipients in the drug production. This factor is fueling the growth of the global pharmaceutical lipids market.

In recent periods, the worldwide healthcare sector is going through remarkable changes. Development in drug delivery technology along with the incorporation of drug formularies is working as a driver for the growth of the pharmaceutical lipids market. Growth in quick chronic health issues and quick resulting drug delivery to the patient is one of the key factors pushing the growth of the global pharmaceutical lipids market.

Opportunities:

Rise in healthcare expenditure

Healthcare expenditure has increased worldwide as people's disposable income in various countries increases. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative to accelerate healthcare expenditure. The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare settings to improve their treatment facilities for various diseases is highly prevalent in recent years.

Strategic initiatives by major players

Increasing rates of various types of disease and their severity are widely seen among people globally. The dramatic rise in research quality and increasing research opportunities is because of various strategic initiatives the market players take. They are taking initiatives such as product launch, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and many more over the years and is expected to lead and create more opportunities in the market. Evonik invested in the short-term growth of its specialty lipids production at its Hanau and Dossenheim locations in Germany, which supplied two of the four lipids for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. According to Spencer, the first batches were delivered to BioNTech in April 2021, months ahead of schedule.

Some of the major players operating in the Lipids Market are:

Alnylam Pharmaceutical, Inc.,

Croda International Plc.,

Moderna Inc.,

BioNTech SE.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Lipoid GmbH,

Matreya LLC,

VAV Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.,

Curia Global Inc.,

Cargill, Incorporated,

Gattefossé,

CD Bioparticles,

Merck KGaA,

NOF EUROPE GmbH,

ABITEC,

Cayman Chemical,

ADMSIO,

Stepan Company, and Kerry

Recent Developments

In November 2022, BioNTech SE announced its Singapore affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. had entered into an agreement with Novartis Singapore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte. Ltd. to acquire one of its GMP-certified manufacturing facilities. The acquisition is part of BioNTech’s expansion strategy to strengthen its global footprint in Asia.

In September 2021, U.S. ingredients supplier ABITEC Corporation signed an amended agreement with DKSH to distribute its specialty lipids into new markets and regions across Europe. This has helped the company to expand its business in various regions.

The demand for lipids in pharmaceuticals is very high as it is used in developing various drugs in the market. Also, the demand for lipids has increased in various other industries, such as in food & beverage and cosmetic products.

Key Industry Segmentation: Bromadiolone Market

By Type

Natural Lipid

Synthetic Lipids

By Lipid Systems

Bioactive Lipids

Polymerizable Lipids

Fluorescent Lipids

Bacterial Lipids

Neutral Lipids

Headgroup Modified Lipids

By End User

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology Industries

Cosmetic Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Lipids Market Regional Analysis:

The lipids market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, lipid systems, delivery systems, source, end user and distribution channel.

Countries covered in lipids market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America lipids market is expected to grow due to the rise in chronic diseases owing to high demand for pharmaceutical drugs and rising demand for lipids in different industries are expected to drive the regional market in the forecasted period.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Lipids Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Lipids Market, By Lipid Systems Global Lipids Market, By Type Global Lipids Market, By Delivery Systems Global Lipids Market, By Source Global Lipids Market, By End User Global Lipids Market, By Distribution Channel Global Lipids Market, By Region Global Lipids Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

