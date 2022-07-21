Lipids Market Sales to Grow More than Double, Registering 8.7% CAGR through 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global lipids market. Europe is a house to many big cosmetic brands that offer lipid-based products that are exported across the globe. Between 2017 and 2021, the lipids market grew at a 6.5% CAGR

NEWARK, Del, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates the global lipids market will witness growth at a CAGR of 8.7 % and reach a valuation of US$ 22.5 Bn by 2032. Lipids are categorized as fats or oils. At room temperature, fats are in a solid-state contrary to oils that are in liquid state based on origin they are classified as plant-sourced and animal-sourced.



Animal-derived lipids contain saturated fatty acids and plant-derived lipids include unsaturated fatty acids. As consumers are consuming natural products that contain no chemical additives, the consumption of lipids is predicted to surge over the forecast period (2022-2032). Brands that focus on developing plant-based lipid products are expected to generate profits in long run.

Subsequently, awareness regarding benefits of lipids on health is expected to drive the demand in the market. Lipids are said to store energy and have wide end-use applications across diverse industries.

Chronic and viral diseases are spreading at a high rate due to high transmission. To reduce the spread of viral diseases, key players are collaborating with end users, increasing the use of lipids in formulating different drugs.

Lipids and polymers are considered fundamental components in pharmaceutical industry for the production of most dosage forms, regardless of delivery mode. They serve a variety of functions, including support vehicles, stabilizers, solubilizers, permeation enhancers, and transfection agents.

Shift in preference for healthy lifestyle and willingness to spend on products to maintain balance of minerals and vitamins is expected to boost the demand for lipids across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

As per the study, Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising lipids market due to rising awareness about inclusion of nutritious food products and infrastructural in food & beverage industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales in the North America and Europe lipid market are expected to increase at CAGR of 8.1% and 8.2%, respectively, through 2032.

Latin America and Oceania lipids market are expected to account for 7.5% and 7.8% of sales, respectively, in 2022.

Europe lipids market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn, spearheading the growth in the global market by 2022

By application, cosmetic industry is expected to hold 30% of the global lipid market share and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7%.

“Manufacturers of lipids market are expected to gain significant profits by innovating lipid-based products that have multi-functional benefits to health. Preference for nourishing drinks, supplements are expected to impact the demand for healthy beverages, creating conducive environment for the lipids market players across the globe,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of lipids are focusing on research & development to offer different varieties of products ranging from cosmetics, eatables and beverages to animal feed that contain lipids in varying amounts. Personalization is expected to contribute maximum revenue generation through sale of lipid-based products.

July 2020 Archer Daniels Midland Co. has agreed to acquire Sojaprotein. This combination, adds production capacity and an extensive network of customers that are inclined towards healthy and responsible plant-based foods and beverages.





Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global lipid market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Lipids Market by Category

By Product Type, Lipids Market is Segmented as:

Omega 3 & Omega 6

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Others





By Applications, Lipids Market is Segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Nutrition & Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Sales Channel, Lipids Market is Segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region, Lipid Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

