Lipogems Announces Market-Leading Milestone of 100+ Peer-Reviewed Publications with up to 3-year follow up in Orthopaedics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipogems, the leading adipose tissue company in orthopaedics and arthroscopic surgery, announced today an unprecedented milestone of 100+ peer-reviewed publications with up to 3-year follow-up highlighting the clinical and scientific data supporting Lipogems Microfragmented Fat™ (95% are independent studies from well-respected institutions around the world). This achievement represents the largest body of clinical and scientific evidence supporting any single adipose tissue technology. Lipogems is leading the way in orthopaedics by providing physicians and patients a best-in-class FDA-cleared option for patients who have tried conservative options and are not ready for major invasive surgery, known as the orthopedic treatment gap. Many patients are in the orthopaedic treatment gap for 9-20 years, including the elderly, military, highly active individuals, and vulnerable populations. Leading academic, private practice, and military orthopaedic physicians use Lipogems as a minimally invasive option in the clinic or as an adjunct to surgery. The Microfragmented Fat™, produced by the Lipogems device using a proprietary and patented process, is effectively cleansed of contaminants (blood, oil, and cell debris naturally found in adipose) with only saline. The Lipogems system concentrates important cells and preserves the cell and tissue microarchitecture of the adipose tissue. Lipogems meets FDA guidelines for minimal manipulation and is intended for homologous use.

Lipogems Sports Medicine System with Microfragmented Fat

The market-leading body of clinical evidence includes:

Over 50,000 procedures have been performed in 8 years

Longest published follow-up is 3 years

35 prospective studies with majority 1-2 years follow-up

28 basic science articles evaluating Lipogems Microfragmented Fat™

95% independently conducted, investigator-initiated studies from distinguished institutions:

Evidence includes an independent multicenter, international prospective study for elderly patients suffering from orthopaedic issues

38 ongoing independent clinical studies at esteemed institutions

"Since the beginning of Lipogems, we have been the most responsible, compliant adipose tissue product backed by strong scientific rigor and clinical evidence. Our leadership team has extensive experience in orthopaedics and spine," said Carl Llewellyn, President of Lipogems USA. "Since the first cases and publications in 2013, we are proud to now have over 50,000 procedures performed at leading institutions and 100+ peer-reviewed publications of which 95% have been independent studies. We are thankful to the researchers and physicians who have devoted their time and energy to contribute to the strong evidence allowing us to reach this market-leading achievement. We remain focused on being a science and clinical outcome driven company as we expand the use of the Lipogems system to help more patients in the treatment gap."

Lipogems Logo

