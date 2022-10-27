U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Liposomal Doxorubicin Market to hit US$ 2.05 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Liposomal Doxorubicin Market by Drug Formulation (Lyophilized Powder and Doxorubicin Injection), by Application (Bladder Cancer, Kaposi Sarcoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the liposomal doxorubicin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.05 billion by 2030. Owing to the increasing number of cancer cases globally, technological advancement, and increased awareness.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/liposomal-doxorubicin-market/7903

Market Driver

liposomal doxorubicin is in great demand due to its application in treating cancer, Kaposi sarcoma, and numerous other illnesses. The growth of advanced drug delivery techniques, increased patient awareness, rising disposable incomes, and rising cancer incidence all contribute to the global market growth of liposomal doxorubicin. Sales of liposomal doxorubicin are anticipated to grow after the failure of earlier systemic treatment for ovarian cancer and AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma. The increasing incidence of hepatocellular carcinoma and improving survival rates further boost the market for liposomal doxorubicin. Furthermore, the demand for liposomal doxorubicin is expanding as more people become aware of the numerous cancer therapy choices available. Site-specific drug delivery and controlled drug release within the body are made possible through innovations. Additionally, it is anticipated that the expansion of the market will be accelerated soon by the development of the healthcare infrastructure.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global liposomal doxorubicin market has been segmented into:

  • Bladder Cancer

  • Kaposi Sarcoma

  • Leukemia

  • Lymphoma

  • Breast Cancer

  • Others

The breast cancer segment dominated the market during the forecast period. Although doxorubicin is used to treat a variety of malignancies, the most frequent malignancy that can be treated with the drug is breast cancer. For instance, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reported in December 2020 that 1 in 4 cancer diagnoses in women worldwide is breast cancer cases. According to a World Health Organization article published in April 2021, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and there were 685,000 deaths globally. Breast cancer will be the most common cancer in the world by the end of 2020, with 7.8 million women having received a diagnosis in the previous five years. According to the American Cancer Institute, doxorubicin is a chemotherapy medication used to treat advanced breast cancer.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/liposomal-doxorubicin-market/7903

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global liposomal doxorubicin market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America held a sizable market share and is expected to experience a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to a substantial rise in cancer cases, including liver cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and others, in the region. The regional market expansion is also due to the high awareness, cutting-edge medical facilities, a strict regulatory environment, and strict reimbursement rules. However, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to rise substantially in the upcoming years due to the rising number of cancer patients, rising investments by the public and private sectors, and rising awareness of drug alternatives in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent global liposomal doxorubicin market players include:

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • TTY Biopharma

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Merck & Co.

  • Cipla, Inc.

  • Cadila Pharmaceuticals

  • Fudan-Zhangjiang

  • SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

To increase their expansion, consumer base, and global market position, many players have adopted business strategies like introducing new products, developing technologies, partnerships, mergers, launches, and expanding production capacity. For instance, the US FDA granted Zydus Cadila the go-ahead to launch its generic form of the cancer treatment drug doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection in the U.S.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL LIPOSOMAL DOXORUBICIN MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG FORMULATION

    1. Lyophilized Powder

    2. Doxorubicin Injection

  6. GLOBAL LIPOSOMAL DOXORUBICIN MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Bladder Cancer

    2. Kaposi Sarcoma

    3. Leukemia

    4. Lymphoma

    5. Breast Cancer

    6. Others

  7. GLOBAL LIPOSOMAL DOXORUBICIN MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

    1. Hospital Pharmacies

    2. Retail Pharmacies

    3. Online Pharmacies

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=JnROTnndiKLZbUHJuPGma1iwEjDenDTp62AJJgqE&report_id=7903&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:
Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


