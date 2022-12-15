Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Product Formulation, Scale of Operation, End User Industry, Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



INTRODUCTION

Around 90% of the drug candidates in the current development pipeline and close to 40% of marketed pharmacological products, have concerns related to solubility and / or permeability. Therefore, players engaged in the pharmaceutical industry are actively trying to identify ways to improve / augment physiochemical properties and drug-like behavior of pharmacological products. Amidst other alternatives, liposomes (which improve permeability across biological membranes), have garnered the attention of drug developers. Liposomes are small artificial vesicles that have the ability to encapsulate, deliver and release low-soluble drugs and small molecules to a specific site in the body. Over time, various research studies have demonstrated the potential of liposomes in disease diagnosis and drug delivery applications, owing to their ability to self-assemble, carry large drug payloads, act as biomarkers for various diseases and transport important functional elements. Given the various benefits, liposomes have gained significant interest in the biopharmaceutical industry, which is anticipated to increase their demand in future. However, the development and manufacturing of liposomes is associated with several challenges, including complex manufacturing processes, huge capital investments, inadequate clinical grade production and GMP compliant industrial scale-up, lack of facilities with necessary infrastructure, as well as concerns related to storage and stability. Therefore, considering the aforementioned challenges, a number of pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated the preference to outsource their respective liposome development and manufacturing operations to specialized service providers.







Q1. What is the current market landscape of the liposome development and manufacturing services market?

The liposome development and manufacturing services market is amongst one of the most dynamic sectors of the biopharmaceutical industry. Presently, more than 70 companies have the required capabilities to offer liposome development and manufacturing services across different geographical locations. These service providers employ a variety of analysis and characterization methods for liposome development.



Q2. How has outsourcing evolved in the liposome development and manufacturing domain?

The manufacturing of highly potent liposome-based therapeutics requires an adequate working environment (to prevent cross contamination within multi-product assets), stringent manufacturing protocols (to comply with the established regulatory standards) and a trained workforce (to satisfactorily handle highly potent materials). In addition, it requires an expensive infrastructure, which is often complex to engineer, install and maintain. As a result, various companies rely on third party service providers to leverage their technologies for manufacturing these therapeutics and achieve greater operational flexibility. The inherent expertise of CMOs is believed to be capable of enabling reduction in the time-to-market a product and offer significant cost-benefits.



Q3. What are the recent developments and expected trends in the liposome development and manufacturing domain?

In recent years, several events have been organized by various researchers / industry stakeholders in order to consolidate their presence in this field and enhance their existing capabilities to meet the growing demand for these novel drug delivery systems. It is worth mentioning that majority of the events were focused on discussing the analytical method development, manufacturing and process development steps for liposomes.



Q4. What are the key challenges faced by liposome development and manufacturing service providers?

The primary challenge faced by these service providers is associated with the poor stability of liposomes under shelf and in vivo conditions. This is mainly caused by the possibility of lipid oxidation and hydrolysis, leakage and loss of hydrophilic cargos, along with fission and fusion of particles. Currently, some of these issues can be overcome by experimenting with formulation adjuvants, including antioxidants, or post-preparation processing, such as freeze-thawing and freeze-drying. Further, since the manufacturing of liposomes on large-scale is a multi-step and multi-test process, therefore, innovation in this domain is essential in order to overcome the challenges.



Q5. What are the key value drivers in the liposome development and manufacturing services market?

The increasing demand for novel drug delivery systems for effective delivery has led to a rise in the number of liposome-based therapeutics in the overall biopharmaceutical development pipeline. In order to cater to the growing demand for such therapeutics, there is a requirement for safe manufacturing technologies. Although some biopharmaceutical companies have made considerable investments to establish in-house capabilities, the capital-intensive nature and specialized containment requirements make the role of contract manufacturers crucial, specifically for small and mid-sized developers.



Q6. What is the current market scenario and likely growth associated with the liposome development and manufacturing services domain?

The liposome development and manufacturing services market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Among various other types of product formulations, the therapeutic formulations of liposomes are anticipated to capture the maximum share. Further, in terms of end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry stakeholders are most likely to outsource their liposome development and manufacturing operations to service providers as these companies primarily employ liposomes at commercial scale for delivering drugs to the target sites. Specifically, in terms of geography, the liposome development and manufacturing services market in Latin America is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

