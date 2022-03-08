U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Lippe Taylor Group Joins Worldwide Partners

·3 min read

NEW YORK , March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lippe Taylor Group announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Worldwide Partners (WPI), a global network of independent agencies. Through this partnership, Lippe Taylor Group, including its fully-owned subsidiaries, Lippe Taylor and twelvenote, will have access to a global network of 75 independent and diversified market services agencies in over 44 countries who support brands across 90 industry verticals.

Lippe Taylor Logo
Lippe Taylor Logo

"Joining WPI is part of our ongoing strategy to provide a frictionless experience for our clients. It allows us to create impactful campaigns locally, nationally and internationally," said Lori Rubinson, Chief Client Officer, and the agency's strategic lead for global expansion. "We're proud to say that Lippe Taylor Group remains a fiercely independent entity. And now, through this collaboration with WPI, we're able to scale our geographic reach, knowledge base and capabilities to benefit our clients. We are looking forward to learning from other agencies around the world as well as supporting others in global markets."

WPI operates as a reverse holding company, where a portfolio of the world's premier independent agencies owns the network and sets its direction. Agencies scale their footprint and service offerings through complementary capabilities and vertical expertise Additionally, all partners share a collaborative ethos and an aspiration for growth. Through the network, independent agencies have access to global resources, such as insights and research from other markets, without losing their independence.

"Our unique partnership model allows all members to offer clients powerful local marketing on a global scale," said John Harris, WPI President and CEO. "Lippe Taylor Group gives us world-class PR and marketing talent in the United States and expanded capabilities in the consumer products, health & wellness, food & nutrition, pharma, biotech, and aesthetics categories."

To learn more about why Lippe Taylor Group is among the fastest growing communications agencies in the US, please visit: Lippe Taylor and twelvenote.

About Lippe Taylor group:
Lippe Taylor Group (LTG) is the leading independent earned marketing and digital communications company that champions frictionless experience. With headquarters in New York City, and offices and teams operating in Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Atlanta, LTG is comprised of two agencies—Lippe Taylor and twelvenote. Founded by Maureen Lippe, former editor at Vogue magazine, Lippe Taylor's legacy is launching award-winning, innovative campaigns for some of the world's most successful brands in wellness, food & beverage, lifestyle and aesthetics. Twelvenote specializes in the consumerization of health and wellness with expertise that includes corporate communications, digital strategy and social media, earned media and influencer marketing. LTG is currently PRWeek's midsize Agency of the Year and is frequently a contender as agency of the year for PR and social media.

About Worldwide Partners
Worldwide Partners, Inc. (WPI) is one of the largest and fastest-growing networks of owner-led, independent advertising and marketing communications agencies in the world, comprised of over 75 independent agencies located in more than 40 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America.

Worldwide Partners offers brand marketers a customized, multinational service platform built to ensure the effective implementation of global marketing principles within a local market context to optimize marketing efficiency and to maximize business return. Many of the world's most heralded brands across 90 industry verticals gain access to best-in-class, entrepreneurially-driven agencies steeped in local knowledge in all markets where they engage WPI agencies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lippe-taylor-group-joins-worldwide-partners-301495510.html

SOURCE LIPPE TAYLOR

