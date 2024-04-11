Lippert, Holladay seek tax break for $39M distribution center that would employ 100

SOUTH BEND — Two locally based companies, Lippert Components and Holladay Properties, are seeking to build and run a nearly $39.3 million warehouse and distribution center at the northwest part of the county that would create 100 full-time jobs.

Holladay would build the center. Lippert would lease and run it.

Lippert, which is based in Mishawaka, reports that the center would handle after-market parts — the company serves makers of recreational vehicles, automobiles, watercraft and prefab homes. County officials say it would enable the company to consolidate operations from outside of the area and perhaps outside of the state.

Details of the deal are found in documents as the companies seek two tax abatements from St. Joseph County. One abatement would last 10 years for the real property (the buildings). The other would last five years for the personal property (contents and equipment) that Lippert would own, estimated to cost an additional $5 million.

The documents came to the St. Joseph County Council on Tuesday for a first reading. The council could vote on the declaratory resolution as early as its May 14 meeting, though a final vote on any abatement would come in a confirming resolution in June.

Holladay, based in South Bend, would build the 606,840-square-foot warehouse and distribution center, plus the 20,000-square-foot office space, the documents state. Holladay would then lease them to Lippert for the first 10 years, after which Lippert would have the option to buy them.

The 52-acre site is adjacent to a commercial/industrial complex at the southwest corner of the U.S. 31 bypass and the Indiana Toll Road. Specifically, it’s in what the county describes as a vacant lot, an agricultural field, on Old Cleveland Road just south of the intersection with Didam Boulevard, which is west of Olive Road.

It’s also within the county’s Northwest Cleveland Road Economic Development Area.

Lippert says the 100 jobs would mainly be in the warehouse with an average wage of $21 per hour. The average wage for office and managerial positions would be $38 per hour, the company reports.

Last year, Lippert reports, it employed about 15,000 people nationwide. It currently runs facilities on Byrkit Street in Mishawaka and on Sample Street in South Bend that employ a total of 500 people with an average salary of $24 per hour.

