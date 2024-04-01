LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After this downgrade, LiqTech International's two analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$20m in 2024. This would be a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$1.47 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$24m and losses of US$0.84 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Check out our latest analysis for LiqTech International

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that LiqTech International is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 11% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 8.6% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.4% per year. So it looks like LiqTech International is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at LiqTech International. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on LiqTech International, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

Story continues

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for LiqTech International going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.