LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The US$20m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$14m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.9m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on LiqTech International's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for LiqTech International

According to some industry analysts covering LiqTech International, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.1m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 107%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving LiqTech International's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 28% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of LiqTech International which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at LiqTech International, take a look at LiqTech International's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is LiqTech International worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LiqTech International is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on LiqTech International’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.