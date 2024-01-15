This LiqTech International Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of LiqTech International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LIQT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

LiqTech International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Fei Chen bought US$113k worth of shares at a price of US$3.96 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.50). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Fei Chen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

LiqTech International Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of LiqTech International shares. In total, Group CFO and Principal Financial & Accounting Officer Simon Stadil dumped US$86k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of LiqTech International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 26% of LiqTech International shares, worth about US$5.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LiqTech International Insiders?

An insider sold LiqTech International shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LiqTech International. For example - LiqTech International has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

