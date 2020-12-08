U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.25
    -18.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,930.00
    -127.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,549.75
    -46.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.40
    -9.70 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    45.60
    -0.16 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2120
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.93
    +1.14 (+5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3300
    -0.0074 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1500
    +0.1150 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,725.77
    -366.10 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    364.79
    -12.48 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,527.27
    -28.12 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,467.08
    -80.36 (-0.30%)
     

Liquid Avatar, Lumedic, Loop Insights, The Campus Agency and TripXpertz Form Consortium to Manage Verifiable Identity Credentials for COVID-19 Vaccinations

·15 min read

Verified Self Sovereign Identity, together with a complete end-to-end issuance and verification health credentials ecosystem, ensures individuals have full privacy and control of personal healthcare data, including vaccination records, so they can securely start returning back to public life, freely.

TORONTO, ON and GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / The KABN Network, together with KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, through its biometrically and identity verified Self Sovereign Identity platform, Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com), today announces the formation of a consortium of industry leaders that will empower people to start getting back to the activities, people and places they have been missing in their lives. The consortium has developed an integrated solution that enables healthcare issuers, individuals and verifiers to have a digital COVID-19 verifiable identity healthcare credential that is secure, user managed and controlled to ensure privacy, transportability and ease of use. This solution supports the foundation for the acceptance of digital Healthcare Passports.

This consortium initially includes the Lumedic Exchange, to power the healthcare credential ecosystem; Loop Insights (MTRX), a leader in automatic contact tracing; The Campus Agency, to support on campus programs at over 2,000 US Colleges and Universities; and TripXpertz, an organization that works with over 1,000 travel and tourism boards, airlines, wholesalers and resorts, together with Liquid Avatar's Self Sovereign Identity platform to empower the worldwide Healthcare industry to issue Identity-based Verifiable Credentials through a secure, effective and cost-efficient ecosystem.

This ecosystem will allow qualified Health Professionals with the ability to issue a Verifiable Credential that enables venues and other facilities to verify both the issued credential and the known user in real-time to grant access and / or services. This partnership built on a Trust over IP (TOIP) open standards framework, and the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) specifications for decentralized identifiers for credential management, can power interoperable COVID-19 vaccination and other verifiable credentials across a host of user managed and controlled digital wallets and applications. This process can be used for multiple use cases such as Education, Workplaces, Tradeshows, Healthcare, Sporting Events, Concerts, Entertainment, Travel, Places of Worship, Senior Living, and other facilities, venues and locations and opens the door to further opportunities for commercial and consumer opportunities.

Liquid Avatar's Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) platform, which includes user biometric validation and a bank-grade verified identity credential, is available to consumers at no cost. Liquid Avatar enables users to verify and manage their identity and access credentials in a cloud-based, biometrically-secure application. Users have complete control over their digital assets (like wallets, passwords and more), identity, and data through easy to use avatars that can be shared, on a permission-basis with others. The COVID-19 Verifiable Healthcare Credential combines healthcare data with the user's biometrically verified identity credential. When a request is made by a Verifier, the User has a choice of which attributes are shared, creating a private verification transaction between themselves and a verifier. While much of the technology and services are already in place, the launch of the healthcare credential pilot is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021 to coincide with the expected release of the COVID-19 widespread vaccination program.

This program will not only be able to verify identity credentials for the Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostic and antibody testing, but will also be able to support a wide range of immunizations and healthcare records.

"We want to empower users to return to public life and the things they once did freely, pre-COVID-19, with ease and continued safety, with this and future credentials," said David Lucatch, CEO of KABN. "Our goal is to help get everyone back to life as efficiently and effectively as possible, so a sense of "normality" can be reestablished. Liquid Avatar and the ecosystem, together with this amazing group and a growing list of partners, will potentially enable businesses, schools, entertainment venues, and more do the normal things that they do and give users the power to engage with them as they did before the pandemic changed our lives."

Healthcare issuers and individuals will be granted access to the system at no cost. Verifiers wishing to access the system will be charged a nominal subscription and micro-payment per verification, making it very cost efficient and effective to use the system for small and medium sized enterprises all the way up to major airlines, venues and facilities. The partners are committed to making the services affordable to all parties, so that everyone can get back to their everyday lives.

The KABN Network is working with leading industry partners to provide a safe and effective ecosystem that supports the issuance, ownership and verification of these verified identity and access credentials and is proud to be working with the following partners at the outset of this announcement covering a wide range of technologies, issuer, consumer and verification engagement, with additional partners to be named as the program grows.

Trust over IP Foundation (ToIP)

As a member of the Trust over IP Foundation (www.trustoverip.org) steering committee, The KABN Network is committed to the organization's open-standard framework and tech stacks. ToIP recently released its Covid-19 Credentials Initiative ("CCI") Governance Framework for public review.

"Trust over IP offers an important new model for how to assemble the pieces that create working and reliable digital trust ecosystems. We are very excited to see momentum growing for real-world cases where the model is being used to make people's digital lives simpler and better. This includes the KABN Network becoming part of the Lumedic Exchange," said John Jordan - Executive Director of the Trust over IP Foundation. "We hope to see this momentum continue, and more organizations using the Trust over IP model to create solutions that benefit individuals and businesses."

Lumedic Exchange

The KABN Network, as a founding partner, is working with the Lumedic Exchange (www.lumedic.io), an open-standards, decentralized framework for the healthcare industry giving patients greater control over their health data.

Chris Ingrao, Chief Strategy Officer of Lumedic, a US-based Health technology company, part of Providence Health Systems ecosystem, comments: "Lumedic recently launched the Lumedic Exchange, the first healthcare ecosystem of its kind dedicated solely to community-driven standards development for patient-intermediated information exchange using verifiable credentials, to support secure exchange of vaccination information."

Loop Insights, Inc.

Powering professional sports, entertainment, collegiate and other venues and facilities with Automatic Contract Tracing, Loop Insights, Inc. (www.loopinsights.ai) (MTRX) has developed a fully managed contactless check-in platform that securely transfers contact information and triggers real-time notifications at scale.

"The success Loop has had with our recent NCAA sporting events using our venue tracing and management tools, only reinforces the need for a unified verifiable credential that consumers and businesses can trust. Working with KABN and Liquid Avatar and their digital identity platform will provide our customers - and ultimately consumers - with the level of trust required to provide personal information such as COVID testing results, vaccination proof, payment, and other sensitive personal information required in today's changing landscape. We are thrilled to be one of the first partners to work with KABN and Liquid Avatar on an end to end solution that will provide this safety, security, and peace of mind required to protect consumers looking to return to a new way of life where mobile devices and personal information will be at the forefront of nearly every interaction", Rob Anson, President and CEO Loop Insights.

The Campus Agency

With reach to over 2,000 US College and University campuses and over 1.5 Million Gen Z students, alumni and families, The Campus Agency (www.thecampusagency.com) has been supporting innovative direct to student and online marketing programs for over 40 years.

"We are really excited to be working with KABN and Liquid Avatar and be a member of this consortium. COVID-19 has impacted the lives of students and faculty on college campuses in such a major way, and we are looking forward to being part of a solution that provides campus communities with the tools and resources they need to return to their way of lives, safely and securely," Chris Nyland, Chief Operating Officer, The Campus Agency

TripXpertz

Powering over 1,000 travel and government tourism boards, airlines, travel wholesalers and resorts in US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and around the world, to more effectively reach their intended travel audiences with end to end travel marketing management, booking and analytics solutions TripXpertz (www.tripxpertz.com) is changing the way the travel industry reaches travelers and how travelers can receive better value from their travel experiences.

"Our Priority Protection Passport program is aimed at restoring consumer confidence and trust in travelling again and piece-of-mind while away," says Brad Miron, CEO of TripXpertz. "This partnership gives us, and our multiple program stakeholders, the ability to verify an individual's identity with certainty, while maintaining security and privacy - In the context of Priority Protection Passport, Liquid Avatar and the capabilities of the Verifiable Identity Healthcare Credentials are foundational to what we must deliver to attract, assure and welcome back tourists to destinations."

For more information on the program and / or how to become a consortium partner or participant, please visit www.liquidavatar.com

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. The KABN proprietary technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "KABN" (CSE:KABN)

If you have not already joined our mailing list, and would like to receive updates on KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp., please click here to join!

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch
Chief Executive Officer
647-725-7742 Ext. 701
ir@kabnsystemsna.com

About Trust over IP Foundation - www.trustoverip.org

The Trust over IP Foundation is defining a complete architecture for Internet-scale digital trust that combines both cryptographic trust at the machine layer and human trust at the business, legal, and social layers.

About Lumedic - www.lumedic.io

Lumedic is a health information logistics company that helps healthcare stakeholders optimally cooperate throughout the administrative ecosystem. The Lumedic platform includes a suite of healthcare interoperability solutions that harmonize action and relieve friction across revenue cycle management, clinical operations, and patient engagement. Lumedic leverages AI, distributed ledgers, design thinking, and open standards to advance the state of healthcare technology and deliver greater health, safety, and wellbeing for patients and communities.

About Loop Insights, Inc. - www.loopinsights.ai

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Anson, CEO
1-877-754-5336 Ext. 4
ir@loopinsights.ai

About The Campus Agency - www.thecampusagency.com

With reach to over 2,000 US College and University campuses and over 1.5 Million Gen Z students, alumni and families, The Campus Agency (www.thecampusagency.com) has been supporting innovative direct to student and online marketing programs for over 40 years.

About TripXpertz - www.tripexpertz.com

TripXpertz is Toronto-based marketing technology ("MarTech") company with a 20 year track-record of delivering new monetization paths and superior traveller acquisition and conversion for tourist boards and travel providers globally. The company provides highly targeted, "zero risk", pay-of-performance campaigns backed by rich engaging destination content that drives awareness and customer conversions at a fraction of industry norm acquisition costs.

US and Canada Media Contact:

Nicole Rodrigues
NRPR Group
nicole@nrprgroup.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the KABN Financing in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE:KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619853/Liquid-Avatar-Lumedic-Loop-Insights-The-Campus-Agency-and-TripXpertz-Form-Consortium-to-Manage-Verifiable-Identity-Credentials-for-COVID-19-Vaccinations

Latest Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Picks 2 Electric Car Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Watch)

    Reducing carbon emissions is all the vogue among the green policy wonks these days, and whether you believe in the efficacy of those policies or not, one thing is undeniable: they will have an impact on your daily life. Specifically, they will impact the cars you drive – and probably your fuel and electric bills as well.It’s no secret that the Trump Administration has favored the oil and gas industry, and in fact, gasoline prices have declined during the past four years. The incoming Biden Administration is expected to look far more favorably on green policies, particularly the electrification of the automobile fleet. Electric vehicles have been with us for a while, and some models are achieving popularity and driver approval. The next step will be a governmental push, via policy, to make EVs cheaper to build, more affordable to buy, and more practical on the road.In a recent report from Goldman Sachs, the investment giant foresees global sales of electric vehicles hitting 1.8 million units this year, with 8.3 million by 2025 and an impressive 34 million by 2035. The result of this will be a reduction in the conventional car/electric car ratio of 18%.With this in mind, Goldman’s stock analysts are tapping two electric vehicle companies which are likely to succeed in the climate of the next four years – and one to watch from the sidelines. We've used the TipRanks database to get a better sense of what other Wall Street analysts think about the trio. Li Auto (LI)Li Auto is one of the myriad EV production companies that has cropped up in China in recent years. The Chinese domestic car market should not be overlooked – the country has a population near 1.4 billion, with some 800 million in the urban areas, and as a whole, China is rapidly growing wealthier. Li specializes in plug-in hybrids, which combine combustion engines and an electric drive train – and are especially useful in a country with a limited EV charging network. Li first model, the Li ONE, was put on the market in November of last year, and by this past October, the company had sold over 22,000 cars. That month, the sales volume hit 3,700, making the Li ONE China’s best-selling electric vehicle model. This company is a newcomer to the US stock markets, having held its IPO at the end of July this year. Share debuted on the market at $11.50, higher than the initial projected range. Since the IPO, shares in LI have gained 173%. Covering Li Auto for Goldman Sachs, analyst Fei Fang writes, “We believe Li Auto is differentiating itself from the broader Chinese auto-making industry by envisioning and creating compelling EV consumer experiences – and showing a willingness to take on the risk of unconventional technologies and act innovatively… driving transformations that will lead the long-term adoption of EVs in China. We view Li ONE as the first step in a larger innovation plan that will provide significant optionality value for the share price.”To this end, Fang rates LI a Buy along with a $60 price target. At current levels, this implies a 91% one-year upside. (To watch Fang’s track record, click here)Looking at the consensus breakdown, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on LI. 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a ‘Strong Buy.' It should also be noted that its $36.65 average price target suggests 16% upside from the current share price. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks)Tesla (TSLA)This company needs no introduction; Elon Musk, with his genius for promotion and notoriety, has seen to that over the past few years. He’s been helped along by the company’s successful efforts to address quality control and production bottlenecks, while introducing popular new models. The result: TSLA stock has skyrocketed 667% in 2020.The huge spike in share value has accompanied record-setting profits. Tesla turned profitable in 3Q19, and has remained so despite the impact of corona. The company’s 3Q20 results were nothing short of remarkable. Revenues rose to $8.8 billion, a 39% year-over-year gain and an even bigger 46% sequential gain. EPS rose 105% year-over-year, to hit 76 cents per share. And even better for the car maker: the free cash flow is solid, at $1.4 billion for the quarter.The third quarter results stood on a solid foundation of production and deliveries. The company reported 145,000 vehicles manufactured in the quarter, with nearly 140,000 delivered. Improvements in delivery efficiency have helped the company to cut back on its new vehicle inventory.Goldman analyst Mark Delaney is bullish on Tesla – and on the EV sector’s future, in general. He writes, “We believe that the shift toward battery electric vehicle (EV) adoption is accelerating and will occur faster than our prior view. We believe that battery prices are falling faster than we previously expected which improves the economics of EV ownership, and there has recently been an increase in regulatory proposals from some jurisdictions to limit or ban the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles entirely in 10-20 years.”Backing his bullish stance, Delaney rates TSLA a Buy. His price target, of $780, suggests an upside of 21% in the next 12 months. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)However, despite the huge gains in recent months, or maybe because of that, Wall Street remains cautious of Tesla. The analyst consensus rating is a Hold, based on 25 reviews, including 10 Buys, 8 Holds, and 7 Sells. The stock’s average price target is $403.24, indicating a possible downside of 37% from current levels. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)Nio (NIO)Last on our list is Goldman’s neutral call on Nio, another Chinese electric vehicle company. Nio has, in recent months, managed to stand out from China’s crowded domestic EV market, introducing new models and innovative ideas. The company’s current line-up includes three mid-size SUVs powered by lithium-ion batteries, and sports car, a 2-door coupe with water-cooled electric motors. The company has several models, including two sedans, a minivan, and another SUV, lined up for future release.Among the customer-oriented ideas that Nio is working with is ‘Battery as a Service,’ or BaaS. This concept divorces the battery from the vehicle, allowing car owners to purchase a monthly subscription and ‘refuel’ their vehicle by swapping out the battery assembly.Earnings, while still at a net loss, have been improving for the past four quarters, and Q3 revenue came in at $4.53 billion, the best in over a year. Year-to-date, NIO shares have shown tremendous growth -- the stock is up over 1000%.Noting that Nio has strength in its leading position in the market, Goldman's Fei Fang writes of the risks: “While Nio’s brand has been impressively established, we expect competition to heat up in the coming years with large OEMs launching comparable models, such as ID4 and Model Y… If our projected battery price declines / excess capacity does not come through and the industry works with tight manufacturing capacity and hefty EV component prices, it would weigh on Nio’s margin expansion.”Fang gives NIO shares a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating. But the analyst might as well have said “buy” — because he thinks the stock, currently at $45.11, could zoom ahead to $57 within a year, delivering 31% profits to new investors. Overall, Nio’s stock gets a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 7 Buys and 4 Holds. Meanwhile, the $49.01 average price target implies nearly 9% upside. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Ramsey says avoid these 10 major money 'don'ts'

    The financial expert and radio host says Americans stay poor because of these blunders.

  • GE Boosts Balance Sheet by $4 Billion After Cash Flow Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. poured $4 billion into repairing its balance sheet, citing positive cash flows anticipated for the fourth quarter and the coming year.The shares rose in pre-market New York trading after GE said it pre-funded about $2.5 billion in pension requirements and repaid $1.5 billion of an intra-company loan to GE Capital.The moves underscore a turnaround taking hold at the industrial giant under Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp. GE said it expects to generate $2.5 billion in industrial free cash flow during the fourth quarter, a trend it sees carrying through 2021.GE’s aircraft-engine manufacturing business has been hit hard by the global downturn in aviation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 20-month grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max. With the workhorse aircraft starting commercial flights again this week, deliveries are set to ramp up.GE shares advanced as much as 1.6% to $11.03 in pre-market New York trading before paring the gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 63, unemployed since March, and have $220,000 in retirement savings — should I claim Social Security early?

    I am 63 and have been unemployed since March with unemployment benefits to run out by Dec. 24. Here is my question: Is this a good time to take Social Security to help subsidize my gig work or should I wait until my Full Retirement Age? See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

  • Cramer On Cruise Stocks: 'The Robinhood People Were Right'

    CNBC's Jim Cramer discussed why a commercial he saw for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) might warrant a victory lap by young investors. What Happened: Norwegian has confirmed it won't set sail in the U.S. in the first few months of 2021, but that isn't stopping the company from advertising its cruises during NFL games.The Norwegian commercials feature people without masks having a "fabulous time" and enjoying themselves, Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."This suggests that there is still demand for cruises and proves "the Robinhood people were right," he said. Younger and millennial investors were known for scooping up cruise stocks during the earlier days of the pandemic.This move was considered foolish by some experts, who believed at the time the travel and leisure industry would take years to recover, if at all. "This younger generation says, wait a second -- people are going to cruise again, they are going to get a vaccine," Cramer said.By contrast, analysts and media pundits were "negative" on the sector, the CNBC host said. Why It's Important: Norwegian's stock by default should have fallen, as the company was active in listing new shares to raise capital, Cramer said. While the younger generation of investors may not understand this dynamic, he said they were optimistic cruise operators would figure out a way to survive the pandemic.What's Next: Norwegian has announced a new initiative to keep its guests safe. The company will install air purification and disinfection systems across all of its 28-ship fleet."They are going to figure it out," Cramer said.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Analyst Predicts How Disney May Respond To Time Warner's Direct-To-Streaming 2021 Movie Schedule * Chick-fil-A Takes Legal Action Against Chicken Producers, Alleges Price Fixing(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The No. 1 investment mistake retirement savers are making: Vanguard study

    The question: Based on the performance data of the last 50 years, what are the rough odds that the U.S. stock market will perform better than non-U. S. stock markets over the next 12 months? The answer, using data from stock market financial data company MSCI, is C: About 50%. Since 1970, when MSCI first began tracking the numbers, the MSCI US stock market index has beaten the MSCI “ex-U. S.” index (i.e., everywhere else) 51% of the time: 26 out of 51 years.

  • Tesla stock drops after $5 billion stock offering plan

    Shares of Tesla Inc. dropped Tuesday after the electric vehicle market leader filed for the sale of up to $5 billion worth of stock.

  • Kushner Cos. Spent the Trump Years Unwinding Scion’s Costly Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant, where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump partied in late 2016 before heading to Washington, is gone. The office tower at 666 Fifth Ave., once the headquarters of the Kushner family’s real estate empire, has been sold. So too has a stake in a project in the trendy Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.New York looks a lot different now than it did before Jared Kushner left town to take a job as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump. Kushner Cos., the company where he was chief executive officer, has pulled back from the city, winnowing almost a decade’s worth of investments in a few years. Instead, it has relocated its ambitions to apartment complexes in New Jersey and Florida.It isn’t clear if Kushner will return to an active role in the company after four years in the White House, or even if he’ll go back to New York. The changes made in his absence by his father Charles Kushner and company president Laurent Morali come after a decade-long push into the city, most of it when Jared Kushner was CEO. Although there were successes, some of the biggest deals foundered. High purchase prices, excessive borrowing and unrealistic expectations were followed by declining valuations and debt renegotiations.Kushner Cos. didn’t respond to questions about whether Jared Kushner would rejoin the company or about the change in strategy. But Christopher Smith, its top lawyer, pointed in an email to a number of profitable transactions, including investments in Lower Manhattan and the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn. He said other buildings had gained in value.During the Trump years Kushner Cos. chased investors from China, Qatar and Israel as Jared Kushner was helping shape foreign policy. He stepped down from his role at the company and transferred some of his assets to family members, but the structure of the divestments wasn’t clear, exacerbating ethics concerns.At the same time, the company purchased apartment buildings in the suburbs of New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia, markets that are now booming as people flee cities during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also looking to break into new territory: multifamily projects in South Florida.Some of the transactions that brought the company to this point have been painful. The 2018 sale of 666 Fifth Ave. was necessary to pay off a loan incurred in 2007, at the peak of the market, when Kushner Cos. purchased the office tower for a then-record $1.8 billion. Jared Kushner didn’t become CEO until the following year, but he was involved in the negotiations and touted the purchase in a news release as having “great upside potential.”Saying goodbye to the property – a 99-year lease on the office space was sold to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for $1.3 billion – was a comedown from plans to demolish the building and replace it with an even taller skyscraper in partnership with China’s Anbang Insurance Group, an option weighed by the company during Kushner’s first months in the White House.A few blocks away there’s the Times Square retail property – six floors of the building that once housed the New York Times. Kushner Cos. bought the space in 2015, and a year later raised $370 million of debt based on an appraisal price of $470 million, a 59% increase over what it had paid.Now it looks as though the financial assumptions underpinning that valuation were a mirage. To fill the building, Kushner Cos. turned to tenants whose need for space was great but whose assessment of demand for experiential attractions turned out to be misguided. There was an exhibit featuring digital dolphins, and another with detailed miniatures of world monuments.By the end of last year, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar was closed, a planned food hall never opened, a third tenant went bankrupt and a fourth wasn’t paying full rent. Kushner Cos. defaulted on $85 million of its debt there last December, and an August appraisal put the property’s value at $92.5 million, lender records show, about a 70% drop from the purchase price.“The former New York Times building was really a retail disaster,” said Joshua Stein, a New York-based real estate attorney. “One concept after another failed.”Kushner Cos. also sold a less than 5% stake in the Watchtower complex in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, acquired from the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2016. Jared Kushner, whose father-in-law was running for president at the time, trumpeted plans to convert the buildings into stores and loft office spaces. Kushner’s father decided to refocus elsewhere.The list of New York sales since January 2017 includes two other Brooklyn development sites and apartments in Queens. The company hasn’t announced any major acquisitions in the city since then.Some New York deals that originated during Jared Kushner’s tenure have been successful. Three properties were sold for a combined gross profit of $239 million, according to data provided by Smith, the company’s lawyer. But that’s more than offset by about $200 million in operating losses at 666 Fifth Ave. after debt payments, figures provided by lenders to investors show, and a $200 million drop in value for the Times Square space.New York isn’t the only big city where Kushner Cos. is retrenching. The company has been in talks to offload its only Chicago office property, a 31-story tower originally built for AT&T Inc., for $188 million, a 32% discount from the 2007 purchase price and barely enough to cover the property’s mortgage.Investments in other markets have been ample. In 2019, the company made its biggest purchase in more than a decade, spending more than $1 billion on 6,000 apartments in the Baltimore and Washington suburbs. Two years earlier, it had teamed up with Israel’s largest asset manager to purchase 1,000 apartments in Plainsboro, New Jersey.The company’s return to its suburban roots might seem a surprising denouement, at least to those who thought Jared Kushner’s public role might facilitate private deal-making. But working for Trump often proved more awkward than lucrative.Kushner’s rising star attracted interest from investors who hadn’t done business with his family’s company. It also drew public scrutiny when his sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, mentioned her brother’s White House role while pitching investors in China on a project in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company later apologized to anyone who interpreted her remarks as an attempt to lure investors.Anbang, which made real estate purchases across the U.S. prior to Trump’s China-bashing ascent to the White House, walked away from 666 Fifth Ave. soon after Bloomberg News reported details of a proposed deal with Kushner Cos. in early 2017 that would have provided a $4 billion construction loan and a $400 million payout to the Kushners. Chinese authorities seized Anbang the following year and imprisoned its chairman on unrelated fraud and embezzlement charges.Qatari royals also weighed an investment in 666 Fifth Ave. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Jared Kushner and his father had talked with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, who’d previously served as Qatar’s prime minister and head of its sovereign-wealth fund, about investing in the tower. The deal would have included $500 million from the sheikh’s investment firm, contingent on finding other investors. Talks stalled after simultaneous negotiations with Anbang fell apart.One Kushner Cos. business partner who asked not to be identified discussing the closely held business said Jared Kushner’s work as Trump’s emissary to Israel and the Middle East introduced him to a new set of wealthy investors who could become partners once he returns to the private sector.Last week, on what may be his last trip to the region, Jared Kushner worked to bridge the divide between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which had worsened after Saudi Arabia launched a blockade of its neighbor that Trump backed. A spokesman for the White House declined to comment.The company also is positioned to benefit from Trump’s 2017 tax law, which created incentives to invest in low-income neighborhoods designated as opportunity zones. One Florida development is in such an area, which allows investors to defer taxes on capital gains reinvested there. Kushner Cos. is expanding properties in zones in the New Jersey beach town of Long Branch. It has declined to say whether it’s taking advantage of the tax breaks, and no public disclosures are required.Whether he does come back to the family real estate business, Jared Kushner still owns a stake in Cadre, the startup he cofounded that sells fractional shares of investments in property deals. Cadre arranged to buy him out last year, but the deal was shelved after the pandemic hit, and the company has reduced staff and made other cutbacks. A spokesman for Cadre didn’t provide comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla China Sales Surge, Share Sale Planned As Nio Eyes Buy Point; Stitch Fix Skyrockets On Earnings

    Tesla China sales surged but shares fell on stock sale plans. Nio eyes an early entry. Coupa Software rose and Stitch Fix spiked on earnings.

  • Palantir Stock Rally Is Eye-Popping. The $44 Million FDA Contract Isn’t.

    While the contract is Palantir’s largest to date with the FDA, it adds only about 1% a year to the company’s revenue base

  • Tesla Gets $2,500 3-Year Target From Munster, But Analyst Sees Apple As A Roadblock In EV Maker's Path

    Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) story is evolving and the company's stock could shoot up to $2,500 in three years, according to Loup Ventures co-founder Gene Munster.What Happened: Munster talking to CNBC's "Squawk Box" program on Monday said that the Elon Musk-led company was on an evolutionary course."Elon has recently said that 30% to 40% of the value of the car could be in insurance," Munster explained. "What that means is that they can start offering their own insurance and improve margins. That's high-margin revenue."In terms of potential challengers, Munster sees only Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) potentially matching Tesla if the iPhone maker were to get into the same segment.Related Link: Apple Seeks Patent For Windshield Crack Detection Tech"As a Tesla investor, that would be the one announcement that would cause me to step back and rethink things," Munster said on a possible foray by Apple into autos.Why It Matters: Should Tesla stock touch $2,500 in the coming three years, it would value the company over $2 trillion, taking into account 931.8 million shares outstanding. The Palo Alto-based automaker's existing market cap is worth $598 billion. Apple's market capitalization is over $2.1 trillion, as of Monday's closing.Munster does not think legacy automakers such as Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) or General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) pose a formidable challenge to Tesla as "really there's no substance competition."Musk has suggested that Tesla is open to buying a traditional automaker but Munster thinks that is unlikely to happen, partly because of vertical integration.In terms of where Tesla is headed, Munster gave an example, which he said could make him lose his credibility -- "I believe this is actually on Tesla's roadmap is a flying taxi.""I would not invest in Tesla based on that, but the concept that this company is going to continue to evolve and be a tech leader in the next decade, I'm on board with that," said the analyst.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7.1% higher at $641.76 on Monday and gained 1.17% in the after-hours sessionClick here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla, Wirecard — A Long-Short Bet Has Helped 'Tiger Cub' Post 52% Gains This Year * Aptera's 'Never Charge' 1,000-Mile EV Seems To Feature Tesla Supercharger Compatibility: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Tesla Plans $5 Billion Share Sale Amid Record Run To S&P Debut, $600 Billion Market Value

    Tesla, which has added more than $200 billion in market value since it was slated for inclusion on the S&P; 500 last month, will sell around $5 billion in shares in an 'at-the-market-offering' heading into its debut on the benchmark.

  • Airbnb IPO Price Raised, With A Potential Valuation Near $42 Billion

    Airbnb boosted the offering price of its initial public offering and now looks to raise about $3.1 billion, or 20% more than originally planned. It will trade Thursday under the ticker ABNB.

  • 5 of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy for December

    Among those indices, the best-performing industry was information technology -- as tech companies have led the recovery from March's lows and stormed to new highs over the ensuing nine months. For retailers looking to capitalize on the end-of-year shopping frenzy, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. In 2020, online retailers stand to benefit considerably more than their brick-and-mortar rivals, who find themselves squeezed between expanding lockdown orders and a consumer population that's hesitant to leave home for too long.

  • Shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Still Underperform. Why It’s Time to Buy.

    The conglomerate has many economically sensitive, U.S.-focused subsidiaries that stand to benefit from a recovery

  • QuantumScape’s Battery Technology Is Huge for EVs. Here’s a Primer.

    Start-up QuantumScape will talk about its solid-state technology on Tuesday. To figure out whether it is game changing, here’s what investors need to know.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Sometimes, the experts will tell us what we already know. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has built a legendary reputation in financial circles, for taking his firm from a home business in his two-bedroom apartment to the international hedge fund giant, employing over 1,500 people and managing more than $138 billion in total assets. But when questioned on how he did it, or how today’s investors can survive the ongoing pandemic crisis, his advice can sound downright ordinary.Dalio’s advice for investing during the pandemic can be summed up easily enough. First, he says to diversify the portfolio. Diversification means spreading out the risk, which in turn will reduce your losses should one – or even several – investments turn south. Second, Dalio tells us not to bother trying to ‘time the market.’ Even the pros don’t usually get this right, and Dalio says that simply buying into a stock you like, and holding it long term, is a better strategy then trying to buy in at the right time. The stock market is a risky place to put your money, and Dalio understands that. His tactics for mitigating that risk are age-old – and have arguably brought him great success. Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Bridgewater's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks Dalio's fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Baxter International (BAX)We will start with Baxter International, a healthcare company based outside of Chicago. Baxter produces medical devices and other products for the treatment of acute and chronic conditions, particularly blood, immune, and kidney diseases. The company markets mainly to healthcare professionals and institutions, rather than the open market, and boasts over $11 billion in annual revenue.The company’s revenues through 2020 have been stable, and in-line with historical values. Baxter ended 2019 with a $3 billion quarter; that slipped to $2.72 billion 1Q20, but had risen steadily to $2.97 billion by 3Q20. The company pays out a modest dividend for investors, which at 24.5 cents per common share gives a yield of 1.3%.Dalio’s position in Baxter is a new one for him. His firm bought up 124,701 shares of the stock, a holding that is worth $9.73 million at current prices.5-star analyst Danielle Antalffy, of SVB Leerink, writes of Baxter, “[We] see BAX's underlying fundamentals -- accelerating sales growth, meaningful margin expansion -- as unchanged. One of the most meaningful datapoints in this quarter was 6% peritoneal dialysis patient growth… well ahead of the mid-single-digit long-term growth outlook for the Renal business that the Street is modeling. As the COVID pressures begin to lift, visibility into the long-term growth drivers should improve, and we would expect the shares to move meaningfully higher.”In line with her bullish comments, Antalffy rates BAX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $105 price target implies a 34% one-year upside potential. (To watch Antalffy’s track record, click here)Overall, the analyst consensus rating on Baxter is a Strong Buy, based on 12 reviews that include 11 Buys against just a single Hold. The stock is selling for $78, and its $95 average price target suggest it has room for ~22% upside growth in 2021. (See BAX stock analysis on TipRanks)CVS Health Corporation (CVS)The next stock is another healthcare company, but where Baxter, above, markets to the professional side of that sector, CVS aims squarely at the consumer healthcare market. This company is best known as the CVS pharmacy chain, and is a staple of the retail scene. CVS stores offer a range of home healthcare and hygiene products, along with basic groceries, pharmacy services, and some more specialized prescription medical equipment. The company has brought in more than $130 billion in annual revenues for the past three years.CVS’ revenues showed a slight dip this year, during Q2, when economic conditions deteriorated, but quickly rebounded. The sequence of quarterly earnings in 2020, $66.7 billion, $65.3 billion, and $67.1 billion, show a steady sales base, to be expected from a retailer dealing in products mainly deemed essential during the shutdown policies. Q3 EPS came in at $1.66, well ahead of consensus expectations of $1.33.The dividend here is 50 cents per share, and has been held steady at that level for over three years now. The payment annualizes to $2, and gives a yield of 2.7%.Dalio’s Bridgewater bought 320,039 shares of CVS stock last quarter, expanding a test position that the firm already held. The buy boosted the total holding dramatically, to 333,804 shares, which are now worth $24.87 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill notes that CVS looks set for a ‘peaceful transition of power’ when the current CEO, Larry Merlo, steps down next year. "While we believe Ms. Lynch will likely consider executing upon CVS’ vertically integrated care delivery strategy, we do expect her to take a fresh look at the business and have little fear of exploring new directions. We believe Mr. Merlo’s legacy will be having the courage to try to reshape and better utilize the struggling retail pharmacy with the Aetna deal," Hill noted."CVS is in the early innings on delivering against its vision of a vertically integrated healthcare services company with outsized consumer engagement," the analyst concluded.To this end, Hill rates CVS shares as a Buy, and gives them a $101 price target, indicating his confidence in 35% growth potential over the next months. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, CVS has 7 recent Buy reviews and 2 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The average price target is $83.29, suggesting an 11% upside from the current share price of $74.50. (See CVS stock analysis on TipRanks)Darling Ingredients (DAR)With the last stock, we move from healthcare to the food industry. Darling Ingredients recycles the waste products of the restaurant industry and the animal-processing industry – namely, oils, fats, and grease – and manufactures usable meat and bone meals, yellow grease, and tallow. The company’s products are used in pet foods, animal feeds, bioenergy, and fertilizers. Darling has delivered strong performance through 2020. The company’s quarterly earnings have held between $848 million and $852 million during the corona crisis, while earnings have been shown year-over-year gains in each quarter. The Q3 results included 61 cents EPS on $850 million in top line revenues. DAR stock has been rising steadily since last winter’s market crash, and is up ~77% year-to-date.This is another new holding for Dalio and Bridgewater. During Q3, the fund pulled the trigger on 69,392 shares, which are now worth $3.46 million. Covering the stock for Wolfe Research, 5-star analyst Sam Margolin is impressed by Darling’s combination of cutting-edge renewable fuels and mature feed segments. “We rate DAR Outperform because of its rapid growth in the Renewable Diesel segment (Diamond Green Diesel JV), supported by its feedstock/manufacturing advantage sourced largely from the base business… DAR’s other segments are Food and Feed ingredients, which are relatively mature compared to Fuels. While we do not expect material growth in Food and Feed, we note that margins in the segments have been remarkably steady over recent years…”These comments support Margolin’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $67 price target implies 34% upside growth next year. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that DAR is a Strong Buy. Shares are currently priced at $49.87, and the $58.83 average price target suggests double-digit growth of 18%. (See DAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2021.

  • George Soros wants out and Citron calls it a casino, but one trader is betting huge on this ‘meme stock’

    Dubbed 'Silicon Valley's most secretive Unicorn,' big data software company Palantir Technologies has seen its stock rally almost 200%, albeit with some major bumps in the road, since going public in September. Can it continue?