Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Launches First-Ever Payment Card and Loyalty Program for the Metaverse

9 min read
Users Have the Opportunity to Earn Points and Cash Back while Participating in Quests and Games by Shopping in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022/Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) Liquid Avatar Technologies, a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital identity, integrated avatars and the Metaverse, is excited to announce the launch of the first-ever payment card and loyalty program created specifically for the Metaverse. The LQID card is a physical prepaid debit card powered by OptimizeFT's Engage360 payment card and digital banking solutions platform, available in the United States. The card can earn the holder cashback by shopping at Liquidshopz and earn points by participating in Aftermath Islands Metaverse activities.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

To activate an increased and widespread adoption of and participation in Metaverse experiences, Liquid Avatar Technologies is proud to be the first to attach loyalty and a loyalty earning payment card to purchasing land, products, games etc., in the Metaverse, in a manner people are already familiar and engaged with in the real world.

"We're excited to offer the very first payment card for the Metaverse, supporting individuals and entities as they engage in virtual activities," said Michael Konikoff, Chief Revenue Officer, Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. "In addition to retail and online payment opportunities, users of the LQID card will be able to experience exciting Virtual Land and NFT opportunities at Aftermath Islands and other immersive experiences."

The loyalty program is aimed at driving incremental spend on the card and initially, within Aftermath Islands, increasing customer engagement, retention, and lifetime value. The ability to accept traditional forms of payment especially with a loyalty schema attached to it, lowers the barriers to entry and will set Aftermath Islands apart from other Metaverse experiences that only accept Cryptocurrency. Cardholders will be able to earn loyalty points whenever they use the card, both online and offline. When they transact in Aftermath Islands using their LQID card, they will not only earn loyalty points on the value of the transaction, but also get the double dip effect of earning loyalty points on the card as well. Accrued points can be redeemed for Aftermath Islands virtual gift cards that can be used when purchasing Virtual Land and other goods in the Aftermath Islands Metaverse.

Liquid Avatar Technologies is a leader in the Metaverse through its development of Aftermath Islands, associated themed islands and utilitarian NFTs, customizable 3D Meta Avatars as part of the Meta Hero Project™, verifiable credential-backed digital identity, and partnering with Game Credits for the first-ever Multiverse Collective, a collaborative effort that will allow interoperability between two or more Metaverses. Liquid Avatar recently announced FAB and Vegas Islands, along with hover bikes and submarines as part of the Aftermath Islands experience, as well as its first mobile play-to-earn game - The Lost Kingdom of T'Sara - that will allow players to earn rewards by completing time and skill activities.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands as first described in the initial whitepaper published in 2017 and then subsequently updated, was based on the premise of a water-world with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game. Since then, the Aftermath Islands Metaverse has evolved and now represents exciting theme-based islands, communities, and estates where players can experience a wide range of adventures and opportunities.

In Aftermath Islands' virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and assets, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through NFTs, non-fungible tokens that represent the ownership of virtual and other assets. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, store, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands with CREDITS, the current code name for in-game currency, fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens.

Aftermath Islands is a shared virtual world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch mid-2022, Aftermath Islands will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands will have a virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs.

Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please click here to join!

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch
Chief Executive Officer
647-725-7742 Ext. 701
ir@liquidavatar.com

US Media Contact:
Nicole Rodrigues
NRPR Group
nicole@nrprgroup.com

Canada Media Contact:
Amber Mulder
No Fixed Address
amber.mulder@nofixedaddressinc.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All websites referred to are expressly not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the future launch of sales of digital and physical collectibles, Non-Fungible Tokens and other related products through Oasis Digital Studios and / or its clients, partners and other service providers, an integrated offering engine, statements regarding the future capabilities of LAVCE or the operation of an Indicio Network Node, statements suggesting LAVCE or an Indicio Network Node ("Company Services") will be successfully launched and integrated into the Liquid Avatar platform and partner programs, information concerning the timing for the launch of Liquid Avatar apps, the plans for future features of the Liquid Avatar apps, expected geographic expansion, the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693733/Liquid-Avatar-Technologies-Inc-Launches-First-Ever-Payment-Card-and-Loyalty-Program-for-the-Metaverse

