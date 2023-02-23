Liquid Biopsy Global Market Research Report & Forecast (2023-2028): Featuring Bio-Rad, Chronix Biomedical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher & More
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report: Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst just released a fresh research report on the Liquid Biopsy Market industry that examines current and future market growth prospects. The analysis emphasises the market's growing potential as well as related, business-friendly driving variables. The report also includes information on competitors and marketing strategy.
The sector is become more dynamic and inventive as more private companies enter the market. This report includes information on import/export consumption, supply and demand data, cost, price, income, and gross margins.
Analysing Key Trends:
To guide the key participants in the appropriate directions and produce the intended results, the most crucial elements - such as motivating factors, restrictions, and opportunities are examined. The article contains details on modern developments, technologies, practises, and tools that could help in businesses
In the study that was presented, the main elements affecting the market's expansion were examined. The market's driving and impeding forces, as well as the impacts they have on the market, are thoroughly discussed.
The research also offers comprehensive information on the elements that will influence the market, the trends that will have an impact on it, precise forecasts of new trends, and changes in consumer behaviour that will affect market growth. The research will feature a full competition landscape chapter with in-depth profiles of key competitors in addition to several market aspects like drivers, constraints, industry trends, and market opportunities.
The market's high-growth segments are identified by the segmentation research, which also demonstrates how they are expected to grow between 2021 and 2026. Important participants in each regional market, import and export rates, production growth rates, production value growth rates, and production growth rates are also provided. This analysis aids in locating key trends and components that either promote or restrain market expansion.
Based On Segment, By Work Process
Sample Preparation
Library Preparation
Sequencing
Data Analysis
Based On Segment, By Technology
PCR
RT-PCR
dPCR
Multiplex PCR
Others
NGS
FISH
Other Technologies
Based On Segment, By Usage
RUO
Clinical
Based On Segment, By Sample Type
Blood
Urine
Saliva
CerebroSpinal Fluid
Based On Segment, By Products
Test /Services
Kits and Consumables
Instruments
Based On Segment, By Circulating Biomarkers
Circulating Tumor Cells
Cell-free DNA
Circulating Cell-Free RNA
Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles
Others
Based On Segment, By Disease Type
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Other Cancers
Non-Oncology Disorders
Based On Segment, By Clinical Application
Treatment Monitoring
Prognosis and Recurrence Monitoring
Treatment Selection
Diagnosis and Screening
Based On Segment, By Region
North America
South America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia-Pacific
Leading key players included in this report
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biocept Inc
Abcodia Ltd
Chronix Biomedical
Epic Sciences Inc
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC
Illumina, Inc.
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
Others
The study's objectives are to:
Differentiate between the many Liquid Biopsy Market sub-segments in order to comprehend its structure.
During the forecast period, a closer study will be given to the major market players in order to define, present, and analyse market value, market rivalry, SWOT analysis, and growth strategies.
To research the distinctive market development tendencies, likely consequences, and general commitment.
To provide in-depth information of the major factors influencing market growth (development potential, drivers, industry-explicit difficulties, and dangers).
To determine the sizes of the market and its submarkets in relation to significant geographic locations (along with their respective key countries).
Market expansion, the launch of new products and services, agreements, and acquisitions should all be taken into consideration.
To understand more and establish a strategic picture of the key corporations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Preface
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market
5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Venture Capital Ecosystem
5.1. Financing By Key Investors
5.2. Financing Recipient Wise Details
6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook, 2018-2028F
7. North America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook, 2018-2028F
8. South America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook, 2018-2028F
9. Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook, 2018-2028F
10. Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook, 2018-2028F
11. South Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook, 2018-2028F
12. Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook, 2018-2028F
13. Global Liquid Biopsy Market List of Biopsies Approved by The Governments
14. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Policies, Regulations, Product Standards
15. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Intellectual Property Rights Insights
16. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trends & Insights
17. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics
18. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Hotspot & Opportunities
19. Competition Outlook
20. Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biocept Inc
Abcodia Ltd
Chronix Biomedical
Epic Sciences Inc
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Cynvenio BiosystemsInc
GUARDANT HEALTHINC
Illumina Inc
NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc
Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc
Qiagen NV
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u40s1c-biopsy?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-biopsy-global-market-research-report--forecast-2023-2028-featuring-bio-rad-chronix-biomedical-f-hoffmann-la-roche-thermo-fisher--more-301754531.html
SOURCE Research and Markets