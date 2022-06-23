U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

Liquid Crystal Polymer Films And Laminates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Liquid Crystal Polymer Films And Laminates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Films & Laminates), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Packaging), By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Crystal Polymer Films And Laminates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288323/?utm_source=GNW

Liquid Crystal Polymer Films And Laminates Market Growth & Trends

The global liquid crystal polymer films and laminates market is expected to reach USD 217.7 million by 2030. The increasing global demand for wearable devices coupled with the increasing use of LCP films as an alternative to polyimide films is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Liquid crystal polymer exhibits a highly ordered structure in both the molten and solid states. Due to its superior strength in extreme temperature conditions and its ability to withstand virtually all chemicals, burns, weathering, and radiation, it is widely used as an alternative for various materials such as metals, composites, ceramics, and plastics.

The LCP Films segment was the largest product segment in 2021, driven by the increasing demand from various application industries, especially the electrical and electronics industry, and the automotive industry. The expanding global automotive industry is expected to further fuel the demand for LCP films and laminates during the forecast period.

Traditionally, polyimide films have been the common substrates used to fabricate flexible circuits that meet the needs of complex electronic assemblies.Liquid crystal polymer, unlike polyimide, is a thermally stable polymer that exhibits an extremely high upper service temperature along with non-halogen flame-retardant properties.

LCP-based films have strong moisture repellant properties, a lower dielectric constant, and a dissipation factor over the operating frequency range.

Liquid Crystal Polymer Films And Laminates Market Report Highlights
• LCP films segment dominated the market in 2021 b capturing 67.2% of the product market share due to their wide usage in end-use industries.
• The automotive application of LCP films & laminates is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace due to their growing application in electric vehicles.
• Electrical & electronics is the largest application segment in the global LCP films & laminates market in 2021 and is also anticipated to dominate the market through the forecast period.
• In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region dominated the overall liquid crystal polymer films & laminates market and is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing demand from various application industries in the Asia Pacific region particularly in China, Taiwan, and India is likely to drive market growth at a faster pace.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288323/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


