From Liquid Death to Feastables, Gen Z-ers are into snacks that look like junk food but are actually good for you. Check out this roundup of healthy products with edgy packaging.

A number of healthy snack brands are marketing themselves as junk food.

They're targeting Gen Z, the generation that often prefers snacks over meals.

Here's a list of seemingly unhealthy but healthy snacks trending with Gen Z.

Three square meals a day are out. Snacking all day is in — for Gen Z at least.

Gen Z-ers are more likely to snack between meals than their millennial counterparts, according to data from the Institute of Food Technologists.

And they're particular about what they're snacking on.



While a recent survey by investment firm Piper Sandler found that legacy snack brands like Lays, Goldfish, and Cheez-Its are still their top picks, other reports suggest that Gen Z is mindful of eating healthily, too.



Now, a wave of snack brands has emerged that appears to combine the healthy attributes of being low-sugar, plant-based, or 'better-for-you' — but come packaged with a Gen Z edginess to look like junk food.

Andrea Hernandez, who writes a Substack newsletter on snacking and is known in the virtual world as Snaxshot, contends that the days of 'better-for-you' snacks marketed as 'better-for-you' — items like charcoal -nfused cheddar cheese or adaptogenic cookies — are long gone.

Younger generations are gravitating towards cookies, chips, and beverages that look — and taste— indulgent, even if they're still healthy.

"It's very in line with Gen Z making the pristine Instagram grid obsolete. It's normalizing the fact that we all have issues, need authentic personas, and a snack is just a snack," she said. "The pendulum is swinging back from the over-correction of making things functional."

Take the recent success of canned water brand, Liquid Death, which is on track to earn $130 million in revenue this year, according to Bloomberg.

Peter Pham, a venture capitalist who invested in the brand long before it became popular, believes the brand has found success by capturing the attention, and dollars, of Gen Z.

"We see younger generations shifting toward healthier consumption habits — they're drinking less, ingesting less sugar, and so on. At the same time, the healthy food and beverage space has historically been a stale category filled with boring brands."

Pham added, "this creates a lightning-in-a-bottle moment for disruptive brands who know how to tap into culture and talk to Gen Z and digital natives."

Insider surveyed more than 20 Gen Z-ers to pull together a list of trending snack brands that pose as junk food but are actually…kind of healthy.

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

Liquid Death sells still, sparkling, and flavored water packaged in a can, like beer. The company's founder, Mike Cessario, told Bloomberg, "if you don't want to drink this is way more fun."

OffLimits Cereal

Offlimits Cereal

OffLimits pegs itself as "both fun and healthy." It markets itself with cartoons, packets of glitter, and toys—like Trix or Fruit Loops— but claims to contain no artificial ingredients.

Rotten Gummies

Rotten

Rotten describes itself as "sickeningly delicious" and claims to contain 60% less sugar than regular gummy worms.

ffups

ffups

ffups, literally "puffs" spelled backwards, is a brand of sweet and savory corn puffs. The brand markets itself as "not a better-for-you-alternative" but uses a simple set of ingredients including corn, oil, and "flavor dust."

Gooey

Gooey

Gooey, a vegan, low-sugar chocolate hazelnut spread, is like a healthier version of Nutella.

Immorel Tea

Immorel

Immorel, evidenced by the pun, is a brand of sparkling mushroom based teas. The brand has two varieties— an energizing version that can be substituted for coffee and a relaxing version that can be swapped for alcohol.

Feastables

Feastables

Feastables is the chocolate brand of influencer MrBeast. The bars are plant-based and come in flavors like Quinoa Crunch and Almond Chocolate.

Clam-O-naise

Screengrab of Clam-O-Naise from Target's website.

Clam-O-Naise is a new product from the viral card game, Cards Against Humanity. It's a combination of mayonnaise, and real clams, and there is a surprise pack of 30 cards buried deep in each jar.

Gigantic

Gigantic

Gigantic is "a sortasweet candy bar" that claims to contain only 7 grams of sugar per bar, but looks like a new age rendition of Butterfinger or Snickers.

Martha Stewart X Liquid Death Dismembered Moments Candle

Screen grab from Martha.com

…this one is not edible! It looks like even Martha Stewart has caught onto the trend.

