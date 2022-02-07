U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.50
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,911.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,674.75
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.70
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.54
    -0.77 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.39 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1451
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3508
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9480
    -0.2520 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,703.19
    +1,180.05 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.21
    +122.24 (+14.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.16
    +21.76 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Liquid Feed Market to hit $107.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read

Liquid Feed Industry is poised to register 6% CAGR till 2027 driven by growing consumer inclination towards meat & meat-based products consumption owing to increasing protein diet intake.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global liquid feed market value is poised to cross USD 107.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising demand for swine and poultry in the European region is likely to accelerate market expansion in the coming years as poultry feed business is one-third of the European compound feed industry.

liquid feed industry from aquaculture livestock is set to surpass USD 9.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of around 5.5%. Aquaculture animals require a continuous flow of nutritious feed to grow into sustainable livestock products which should support overall market growth. The liquid feed includes nutrients such as include lipids, fats, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1788

The general functions of minerals include constituents of exoskeleton, balance of osmotic pressure, structural constituent of tissues and transmission of nerve impulse and muscle contraction. Also, nutrition also plays a crucial role in encouraging reproduction of aquaculture. Therefore, requirement of nutrient and functional benefits of liquid feed in aquaculture should drive the market statistics over the coming timeframe.

Some major findings of the liquid feed market report include:

  • The ruminant livestock segment accounted for over 45% revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the coming years.

  • Supplement ingredients segment exceeded USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forthcoming years owing to liquid feed supplements act as nutritive materials which are feedstuffs in the basic diet of animals.

  • Vitamins supplements segment is set to demonstrate a healthy CAGR of over 7% during the projected period. Vitamins are essential for the growth and development of animals and acts as an effective barrier against bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

  • Asia Pacific liquid feed market is anticipated to show a profitable CAGR of over 6.5% through 2027 owing to growing aquafeed market in China & India and strict government regulations for providing sustainability in fish production.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 238 market data tables and 26 figures & charts from the report, “Liquid Feed Market Forecasts By Ingredients (Corn Steepwater, Molasses, Soluble, Whey, Supplement), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Swine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/liquid-feed-market

Europe liquid feed market exceeded USD 17.30 billion in 2020 and is projected to register over 5.5% CAGR through 2027. Strict regulations towards banning synthetic ingredients as promoters, has surged demand for natural feed additives for growth performance and feed efficiency.

Growing concerns regarding livestock disease outbreaks owing to high concentration of animals and farms has turned focus towards meat safety and maintaining meat quality which is likely to drive industry forecasts. Also, the substantial rise in processed food and fast-food industry, change in consumer preference for ready to eat foods and rising disposable income should propel the regional aquaculture industry, thus promoting the overall market trends.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/liquid-feed-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Why the energy price cap is going up when oil firms are making billions in profit

    Tens of millions of British homes will see their energy bills rise by an average of £693 a year from April.

  • Column-Rio's dreadful workplace report may boost cost of energy transition: Russell

    Rio Tinto's decision to go public with a self-damning report into its workplace culture should be a watershed moment for a wider mining industry aiming to be seen as the "good guys", helping to drive the world's energy transition. It was no doubt a courageous decision by Rio, the world's biggest miner of iron ore and a top copper producer, to release a report that makes extremely uncomfortable reading, unveiling a culture riddled with sexual harassment, bullying and racism. But the big question for Rio, and its peers such as BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore and Vale, is what the industry does to tackle the issues, and how will it build a future workforce that sees itself as being proud to part of the solution to climate change.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to scrap

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • Devon Energy Prospers With Rising Energy Prices

    The improving macroeconomic environment suggests the company is entering a growth phase

  • 9 Growth Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • 2 Key Things From Amazon's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    In Q4, the e-commerce giant broke out advertising revenue for the first time and did a good job mitigating the impact of global supply chain bottlenecks.

  • Rising Battery Prices Add Uncertainty to Electric-Vehicle Costs

    With electric-vehicle sales taking off and a wave of new models hitting the market this year, the price increases could weigh on growth.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • European markets open higher after US jobs report boosts confidence

    European stock markets rallied at the open on Monday as a bumper US jobs report continued to boost sentiment.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • Career expert: Here’s how to find happiness again at your job

    Beverly Jones, an executive career coach and author of newly released “Find Your Happy at Work,” offered her advice on how to find greater happiness at work.

  • What We Don’t Know About the Stock Market

    Big Tech stocks are having outsize moves partly because investors are wrestling with major unknowns, any of which could hit stocks hard.

  • The next microchip crisis will be bigger

    The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.Get

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

  • BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

    Last week, you might have seen that BT Group plc ( LON:BT.A ) released its quarterly result to the market. The early...

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • Analyst Report: Starbucks Corporation

    Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 34,300 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.