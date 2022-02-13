U.S. markets closed

Liquid Fertilizer Market to Grow by USD 1.92 billion | AgroLiquid and Agrotiger Philippines Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the liquid fertilizer market is estimated to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.22%.

Attractive Opportunities in Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For additional information about the liquid fertilizer market, Download Free Sample Report

Liquid Fertilizer Market: Drivers

The increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizer is one of the key factors driving the liquid fertilizer market growth. Moreover, the increasing agricultural activities across the world will drive the use of nitrogen-based liquid fertilizers during the forecast period, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the global liquid fertilizer market during the forecast period.

To know about additional drivers impacting the growth of the liquid fertilizer market. Request Free Sample Report

Liquid Fertilizer Market: Challenges

Stringent regulation on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers is one of the key challenges to the global liquid fertilizer market growth. The contaminated or spilled fertilizer, if not treated properly, can create serious health and environmental issues. Moreover, decomposition during transportation and storage leads to the release of toxic gases and hazardous situations. Thus, major regulatory authorities such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have set regulations about the handling, storage, and transportation of solid ammonium nitrate, which need to be followed by the manufacturers and suppliers.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Liquid Fertilizer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the liquid fertilizer market by type (nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC led the liquid fertilizer market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the significant increase in prevalence for a high protein-based diet in highly-populated countries such as China and India.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a free sample report

Liquid Fertilizer Market: Vendors Analysis

AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA, among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the Liquid Fertilizer market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • AgroLiquid - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as NResponse Urea-Based Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer and PrimAgro N Biological and Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer.

  • Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Hyfer Plus Foliar Fertilizer.

  • COMPO EXPERT GmbH - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Hyfer Plus Foliar Fertilizer.

  • EuroChem Group AG - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Aqualis UP Solub, Aqualis MAP Solub, and Aqualis SOP Solub.

  • FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Big Bloom Liquid Plant Food, Grow Big Liquid Plant Food, and Tiger Bloom Liquid Plant Food.

Related Reports:

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Potash Fertilizers Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Liquid Fertilizer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.90

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2020

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5.Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Phosphate - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Potassium - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Micronutrients - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 33: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 20210-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers

8.1.2 Ease of application

8.1.3 Increasing demand from emerging countries

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers

8.2.2 Health hazards caused due to liquid fertilizers

8.2.3 Limited availability of raw material and high pricing of liquid fertilizers

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers

8.3.2 Growing awareness of organic fertilizers

8.3.3 Growing market for fruits and vegetables

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AgroLiquid

Exhibit 54: AgroLiquid - Overview

Exhibit 55: AgroLiquid - Product and service

Exhibit 56: AgroLiquid - Key offerings

10.4 Agrotiger Philippines Corp.

Exhibit 57: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 COMPO EXPERT GmbH

Exhibit 60: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 61: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 62: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key news

Exhibit 63: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 EuroChem Group AG

Exhibit 64: EuroChem Group AG - Overview

Exhibit 65: EuroChem Group AG - Product and service

Exhibit 66: EuroChem Group AG - Key offerings

10.7 FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co.

Exhibit 67: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Overview

Exhibit 68: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 69: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 73: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 K S AG

Exhibit 75: K S AG - Overview

Exhibit 76: K S AG - Business segments

Exhibit 77: K S AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: K S AG - Segment focus

10.10 OCP SA

Exhibit 79: OCP SA - Overview

Exhibit 80: OCP SA - Business segments

Exhibit 81: OCP SA - Key news

Exhibit 82: OCP SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: OCP SA - Segment focus

10.11 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Exhibit 84: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Overview

Exhibit 85: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Segment focus

10.12 Yara International ASA

Exhibit 88: Yara International ASA - Overview

Exhibit 89: Yara International ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Yara International ASA - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Yara International ASA - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-fertilizer-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-92-billion--agroliquid-and-agrotiger-philippines-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301480553.html

SOURCE Technavio

