U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,251.75
    -10.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,482.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,429.00
    -22.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.80
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.20
    +0.76 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0969
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2600
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,489.71
    +556.16 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.07
    +20.80 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,683.42
    +336.94 (+1.33%)
     

Liquid Fertilizer Market size to Grow by USD 1.92 bn | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid fertilizer market is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For additional information related to the market, Request a Free Sample Report.

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Scope

The liquid fertilizer market report covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers is driving the liquid fertilizer market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers may impede the market growth.

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potassium, and Micronutrients. The nitrogen segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for liquid nitrogen fertilizer is increasing globally, owing to the need for high crop yields and to produce crops such as oilseeds, grains, and cereals.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in prevalence for a high protein-based diet in highly-populated countries such as China and India will drive the liquid fertilizer market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the liquid fertilizer market, including AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • AgroLiquid - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as NResponse Urea-Based Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer and PrimAgro N Biological and Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer.

  • Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Hyfer Plus Foliar Fertilizer.

  • EuroChem Group AG - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Aqualis UP Solub, Aqualis MAP Solub, and Aqualis SOP Solub.

  • FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Big Bloom Liquid Plant Food, Grow Big Liquid Plant Food, and Tiger Bloom Liquid Plant Food.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid fertilizer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the liquid fertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the liquid fertilizer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid fertilizer market vendors

Related Reports:

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Potash Fertilizers Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Liquid Fertilizer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.90

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis:Commodity Chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.2 Market size 2020

**3.3 Market definition

*Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5.Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

**5.3 Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 24: Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 26: Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Phosphate - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 28: Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Potassium - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.6 Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 30: Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 31: Micronutrients - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 20210-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers

*8.1.2 Ease of application

*8.1.3 Increasing demand from emerging countries

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers

*8.2.2 Health hazards caused due to liquid fertilizers

*8.2.3 Limited availability of raw material and high pricing of liquid fertilizers

*Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers

*8.3.2 Growing awareness of organic fertilizers

*8.3.3 Growing market for fruits and vegetables

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

*The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 51: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 AgroLiquid

*Exhibit 54: AgroLiquid - Overview

*Exhibit 55: AgroLiquid - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: AgroLiquid - Key offerings

**10.4 Agrotiger Philippines Corp.

*Exhibit 57: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Key offerings

**10.5 COMPO EXPERT GmbH

*Exhibit 60: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 61: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key news

*Exhibit 63: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key offerings

**10.6 EuroChem Group AG

*Exhibit 64: EuroChem Group AG - Overview

*Exhibit 65: EuroChem Group AG - Product and service

*Exhibit 66: EuroChem Group AG - Key offerings

**10.7 FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co.

*Exhibit 67: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 69: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Key offerings

**10.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

*Exhibit 70: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 73: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 74: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 K S AG

*Exhibit 75: K S AG - Overview

*Exhibit 76: K S AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: K S AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: K S AG - Segment focus

**10.10 OCP SA

*Exhibit 79: OCP SA - Overview

*Exhibit 80: OCP SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: OCP SA - Key news

*Exhibit 82: OCP SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: OCP SA - Segment focus

**10.11 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

*Exhibit 84: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 87: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Segment focus

**10.12 Yara International ASA

*Exhibit 88: Yara International ASA - Overview

*Exhibit 89: Yara International ASA - Business segments

*Exhibit 90: Yara International ASA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 91: Yara International ASA - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 95: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-fertilizer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-92-bn--technavio-301501900.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.