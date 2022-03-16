Liquid Fertilizer Market size to Grow by USD 1.92 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid fertilizer market is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Scope

The liquid fertilizer market report covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers is driving the liquid fertilizer market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers may impede the market growth.

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potassium, and Micronutrients. The nitrogen segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for liquid nitrogen fertilizer is increasing globally, owing to the need for high crop yields and to produce crops such as oilseeds, grains, and cereals.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in prevalence for a high protein-based diet in highly-populated countries such as China and India will drive the liquid fertilizer market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the liquid fertilizer market, including AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AgroLiquid - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as NResponse Urea-Based Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer and PrimAgro N Biological and Liquid Nitrogen Fertilizer.

Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Hyfer Plus Foliar Fertilizer.

EuroChem Group AG - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Aqualis UP Solub, Aqualis MAP Solub, and Aqualis SOP Solub.

FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - The company offers liquid fertilizer products such as Big Bloom Liquid Plant Food, Grow Big Liquid Plant Food, and Tiger Bloom Liquid Plant Food.

Liquid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid fertilizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the liquid fertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the liquid fertilizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid fertilizer market vendors

Liquid Fertilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.90 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgroLiquid, Agrotiger Philippines Corp., COMPO EXPERT GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis:Commodity Chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.2 Market size 2020

**3.3 Market definition

*Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5.Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

**5.3 Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 24: Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 26: Phosphate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Phosphate - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 28: Potassium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Potassium - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.6 Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 30: Micronutrients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 31: Micronutrients - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 20210-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers

*8.1.2 Ease of application

*8.1.3 Increasing demand from emerging countries

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Stringent regulations on the handling, storage, and transportation of liquid fertilizers

*8.2.2 Health hazards caused due to liquid fertilizers

*8.2.3 Limited availability of raw material and high pricing of liquid fertilizers

*Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers

*8.3.2 Growing awareness of organic fertilizers

*8.3.3 Growing market for fruits and vegetables

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

*The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 51: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 AgroLiquid

*Exhibit 54: AgroLiquid - Overview

*Exhibit 55: AgroLiquid - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: AgroLiquid - Key offerings

**10.4 Agrotiger Philippines Corp.

*Exhibit 57: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: Agrotiger Philippines Corp. - Key offerings

**10.5 COMPO EXPERT GmbH

*Exhibit 60: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 61: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key news

*Exhibit 63: COMPO EXPERT GmbH - Key offerings

**10.6 EuroChem Group AG

*Exhibit 64: EuroChem Group AG - Overview

*Exhibit 65: EuroChem Group AG - Product and service

*Exhibit 66: EuroChem Group AG - Key offerings

**10.7 FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co.

*Exhibit 67: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 69: FoxFarm Soil and Fertilizer Co. - Key offerings

**10.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

*Exhibit 70: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 73: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 74: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 K S AG

*Exhibit 75: K S AG - Overview

*Exhibit 76: K S AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: K S AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: K S AG - Segment focus

**10.10 OCP SA

*Exhibit 79: OCP SA - Overview

*Exhibit 80: OCP SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: OCP SA - Key news

*Exhibit 82: OCP SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: OCP SA - Segment focus

**10.11 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

*Exhibit 84: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 87: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Segment focus

**10.12 Yara International ASA

*Exhibit 88: Yara International ASA - Overview

*Exhibit 89: Yara International ASA - Business segments

*Exhibit 90: Yara International ASA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 91: Yara International ASA - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 95: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

