U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.50
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,631.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,473.00
    +40.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.00
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    +1.07 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3414
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4800
    +0.2900 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,033.32
    -949.78 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.28
    +4.83 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,981.89
    +264.55 (+0.99%)
     

LIQUID GROUP TO PARTNER WITH APLUS TO OPEN UP JAPAN MARKET FOR CROSS-BORDER QR PAYMENT

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Group Pte. Ltd. ("Liquid Group"), a leading cross-border digital payments provider, and Aplus Co. Ltd. ("Aplus"), a leading payment and consumer credit company, today announced their partnership, which will enable cross-border QR payments for inbound transactions in Japan. Aplus becomes Liquid Group's first XNAP acquirer in Japan, and XNAP digital wallets will be progressively accepted across Aplus' nationwide merchant network in Japan.

(PRNewsfoto/Liquid Group Pte. Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Liquid Group Pte. Ltd.)

This partnership ensures multiple XNAP digital wallets from multiple nations, initially from Singapore, to be accepted by Aplus' nationwide merchants in Japan. Liquid Group's XNAP platform now extends to major markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, and South Korea. The XNAP digital wallets in these markets will be able to expand into the Japan market as soon as they are ready, through Aplus' merchants network.

Liquid Group, headquartered in Singapore, operates XNAP, a regional QR payment acceptance network that enables the cross-border acceptance of payment schemes and digital payment apps.

Aplus, as the main subsidiary of Shinsei Bank, offers comprehensive financial services for consumers and merchants, including consumer credit services, settlement services, acquiring of merchants for domestic and foreign QR code payments and so on. Aplus is a principal member of major international payment networks for both issuing and acquiring roles.

Jeremy Tan, Founder and CEO of Liquid Group, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Aplus as our first acquiring partner in the Japan market. After close to two years of minimal cross border travel, we are honoured to partner Aplus and their merchants to support the resumption of cross border tourist spending as travel gradually opens across the Asia Pacific. We look forward to a successful 2022 ahead with Aplus."

Tetsuro Shimizu, CEO of Aplus, said, "Aplus has been promoting multi-acquiring of overseas code payments since 2016 when we became WechatPay's first acquirer in Japan. With the launch of Liquid Group's XNAP, we will be able to provide payment services in a wide range of countries, starting with Singapore. We are honored to launch XNAP in Japan, and we will further expand its payment services to Japanese merchants to enhance the customer experience for inbound tourists in Japan."

About Liquid Group

Liquid Group is a leading fintech company headquartered in Singapore with a presence across the Asia-Pacific. It operates XNAP Network (www.xnap.network), an open API-based QR payment acceptance network that enables the cross-border acceptance of bank and non-bank QR wallets and payment apps across multiple markets in the region.

Liquid Group also provides domestic and cross-border corporate payment solutions for companies across B2B and B2C segments.

Liquid Group is regulated as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct Account Issuance Service, E-money Issuance Service, Merchant Acquisition Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, and Cross-border Money Transfer Service. It is also a Non-Bank Financial Institution participant of Singapore's PayNow and FAST network.

SOURCE Liquid Group Pte. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Dip Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinAn Army of

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Why the Stock Market Could Take a Turn for the Worse

    Companies are, by and large, beating earnings estimates—but the magnitude of earnings beats is falling. Earnings growth shows the same pattern.

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • Why We Think Altria's (NYSE:MO) Falls Short on Our Dividend Shortlist

    Given its price elasticity, tobacco companies have historically been resilient to market downturns and recessions. Thus, it is not surprising that, while the broad market is down, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is over 6% up, looking as bullish as ever.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

    Many top growth stocks have been falling significantly over the past several months. Three stocks that have fallen more than 20% in the past six months but have strong businesses are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Legalization might not be coming to the U.S. marijuana industry anytime soon as President Joe Biden has not shown much interest in the issue.