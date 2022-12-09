Liquid Hand Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 1987.9 million Growth Opportunities led by Amway Corp, Cleenol Group Ltd, Colgate Palmolive Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liquid Hand Soap Market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, focusing on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Hand Soap Market

The liquid hand soap market size is forecast to grow by USD 1987.9 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Scope

The liquid hand soap market report covers the following areas:

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bioscience Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the liquid hand soap market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid hand soap market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the liquid hand soap market size and its contribution to the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid hand soap market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid hand soap market vendors

Liquid Hand Soap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1987.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bioscience Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

