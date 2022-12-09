U.S. markets closed

Liquid Hand Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 1987.9 million Growth Opportunities led by Amway Corp, Cleenol Group Ltd, Colgate Palmolive Co - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liquid Hand Soap Market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, focusing on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Hand Soap Market

The liquid hand soap market size is forecast to grow by USD 1987.9 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Scope

The liquid hand soap market report covers the following areas:

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bioscience Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the liquid hand soap market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid hand soap market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the liquid hand soap market size and its contribution to the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the liquid hand soap market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid hand soap market vendors

Related Reports

Laundry Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (container-based, pillars, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Liquid Hand Soap Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1987.9 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bioscience Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Liquid Hand Soap Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amway Corp.

  • 12.4 Cleenol Group Ltd.

  • 12.5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • 12.6 GOJO Industries Inc.

  • 12.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.8 ITC Ltd.

  • 12.9 Kao Corp.

  • 12.10 Lion Corp.

  • 12.11 Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Medline Industries LP

  • 12.13 Pental Ltd.

  • 12.14 Premier English Manufacturing Ltd.

  • 12.15 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • 12.16 Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP

  • 12.17 The Avon Co.

  • 12.18 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-hand-soap-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1987-9-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-amway-corp-cleenol-group-ltd-colgate-palmolive-co---technavio-301698513.html

SOURCE Technavio

