Liquid Hand Soap Market worth USD 4.7 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Liquid Hand Soap Industry is projected to register 7.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 owing to significant adoption of sanitation practices and rising government healthcare expenditure.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid hand soap market value is expected to surpass USD 4.7 billion by 2028. Growing consumer inclination to maintain health and hygiene are attributing towards market growth.

Global Liquid Hand Soap Market

Tube packaging type segment is set to cross USD 760 million by 2028. Liquid hand soap in tube packaging has wider adoption by consumer who travel frequently. Tube packaging has many benefits such as space saving, easy to carry, and easy to use. This has led to increase its product demand. Additionally, rising innovation in packaging, differentiation in product size, and color will spur the market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @

Pharmaceutical stores segment exceeded USD 665 million in 2021 and estimated to register 8% CAGR by 2028. Pharmaceutical stores have faster delivery timelines as compared to other retail channels. Regional governments have also mandated and authorized expansion of pharmaceutical stores in frequent distances, and they are operable throughout the day thereby giving an edge over its other retail channels such as online, hypermarket, and others.

Some major findings of the liquid hand soap market report include:                    

  • Increasing government expenditure on healthcare and upsurging demand for sanitation & cleaning product will foster the market landscape.

  • Online distributional channel is projected to reach USD 975 million by 2028. As, online platform provides subscription models to its consumer which consists of frequent discounts.

  • Malls commercial segment was valued over USD 85 million in 2021 and projected to grow over with the CAGR of 5.5% by 2028, as malls and shopping centers are prioritizing hygiene to ensure customers safety.

  • Latin America market surpassed USD 170 million in 2021.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 187 market data tables and 42 figures & charts from the report, "Liquid Hand Soap Market Analysis By Packaging Type (Pouch, Bottle, Tube), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical Stores, Online Stores), Nature (Organic, Synthetic), Application (Household, Commercial {Hospitals, Malls, Offices, Restaurants})" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/global-liquid-hand-soap-market

Liquid hand soap market from commercial application segment is likely to witness 7% CAGR through 2028. The stringent rule by governments to maintain hygiene in commercial sector has increased the market value. The rising awareness towards maintenance of hygiene has turned into a rise in the demand for liquid hand soap in offices, schools, societies, and other public places.

Organic segment is predicted to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028. The "Moving to Organic" trend is one of the defining trends bolstering the business revenue. These are extremely preferred by consumers as they have excellent healing properties and contain natural oils and glycerin with no chemical antibacterial toxins.

Asia pacific liquid hand soap market is projected to expand at 8% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 owing to growing urban population along with rising hygiene awareness. Regional government awareness campaigns and celebrities' endorsement is also expected to positively impact market growth. For example, Indian government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Mission and Total Sanitation Campaign is rising hygiene aware among rural population which is anticipated to influence market statistics of the region.

Request for customization of this research report @

Some of the key market players operating in the liquid hand soap industry include Unilever, Henkel, Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, 3M, Reckitt, Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867187/Global_Liquid_Hand_Soap_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-hand-soap-market-worth-usd-4-7-billion-by-2028--says-global-market-insights-inc-301594070.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

