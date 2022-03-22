U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,506.49
    +45.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,793.85
    +240.86 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,082.26
    +243.80 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.52
    +16.59 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -1.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.60
    -11.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3700
    +0.0550 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6170
    +1.1490 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,664.59
    +1,497.97 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.96
    +6.41 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.44
    +28.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Liquid Handling System Market worth $5.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Liquid Handling System Market by Product (Pipettes, Consumables, Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software), Type, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Liquid Handling System Market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Liquid Handling System Market"
204 – Tables
42 – Figures
244 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192124302

The growth of this liquid handling system market is majorly driven by industrial growth in the pharma-biotech sector, rising R&D expenditure by biopharma companies, and growing life science research, supported by a favorable funding scenario. However, the slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories may restrain the market growth.

Pipettes in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period."

Based on the products, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into Pipettes, Consumables. Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software, and Other Products. The pipette segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of the global liquid handling systems market due to their wide applications. These are used in a wide variety of experiment processes in chemistry, molecular biology (biotechnology), medical science, experiments in natural science in general, analysis of food and chemicals, food safety inspections, and inspections in clinical examinations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=192124302

North America dominates the global Liquid Handling System market

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven by growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and increasing investments in life sciences research are the key factors driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market in North America.

The major players in the Liquid Handling System are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Brooks Automation Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (US), SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK), Corning Incorporated (US), and Gilson Incorporated (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=192124302

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lab-automation-market-1158.html

Microplate Systems Market by Product (Microplate Reader (Multi-mode, Single-mode), Microplate Washer, Microplate Accessories), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics) & End User (Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microplate-systems-market-37081572.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/liquid-handling-system-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/liquid-handling-system.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-handling-system-market-worth-5-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301508009.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • 3 Risks for Coinbase Stock

    Now many investors are looking at Coinbase as a diversified way to get exposure to the crypto market. While Coinbase looks extremely appealing today, an intelligent investor needs to thoroughly examine both the bull and bear cases. Here are three things that could hurt Coinbase in the not-too-distant future.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • I now owe 3 times what I originally borrowed in student loans, and now my paychecks are being garnished to repay the debt. What can I do?

    Question: My student loans are over 10 years old, I’m not working in the field I have the degree in, and one of the schools has closed. Answer: Borrowers with less-than-perfect credit records face challenges while climbing out of debt, and they can get steeper when you’re older because income tends to plateau. Pros offer steps to help you navigate — for potential loan discharge from a closed school, to income-based-repayment plans that could lower your payments significantly.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Could Amazon Acquire This Company Next After Buying MGM?

    Don't expect Amazon to remain on the sidelines with potential business development deals as it absorbs MGM, though. Could Amazon acquire Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) next? It's easy to see how Teladoc would benefit from a buyout by Amazon.

  • Carnival forecasts loss in 2022 on surging fuel prices

    Carnival has modified its trips to avoid halts at Russian ports in the summer and added on Tuesday the cruises already scheduled to call on Russian ports in the remainder of the year would also be withdrawn. The owner of Cunard and Holland America cruise lines reiterated a net loss for the second quarter, but forecast a return to profit in the third quarter as it resumes to full capacity and booking trends improve. The company said it had resumed 75% of its guest cruise operations capacity, and expects to have its full fleet back in the summer with a positive monthly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

  • Russia's payment on another bond is processed by U.S. bank -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default. Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond. Last week, it paid interest due on two sovereign bonds, easing doubts about its willingness and ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions were imposed by Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • The All-Electric Cadillac Lyriq Is Here. What It Means for GM Stock.

    General Motors has started retail production of its all-electric luxury crossover vehicle, the Cadillac Lyriq. The company is targeting 25,000 of the cars for 2022.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks charge higher day after Powell hints at more aggressive rate hikes

    U.S. stocks advanced Tuesday as investors continued to weigh hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell alongside the ongoing war in Ukraine.