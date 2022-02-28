U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +4.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9810
    -0.5790 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,670.31
    +4,906.05 (+12.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Liquid Meta Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LIQD.NE

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (NEO: LIQD) ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company"), a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company, today announced its participation at upcoming investor events:

Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd Logo (CNW Group/Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd)
Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd Logo (CNW Group/Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd)

Canaccord Genuity 2022 Digital Disruptor Conference

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Liquid Meta will be participating in a panel discussion at 12pm ET on the challenges and future of DeFi.

Date and Time: March 8, 2022
To Register: To listen to a live webcast of the presentation please register here.

8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference

Mr. Wiesblatt will be hosting onsite meetings with current and potential investors at the 8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference.

Date and Time: March 25-27, 2022
To Register: https://web.cvent.com/event/1a2aef1b-df92-44e1-bdb1-71933ee3f25d/

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.
To learn more visit Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

Cautionary Notice
Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-meta-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-events-301492061.html

SOURCE Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • GoodRx stock tumbles 30% after Q4 miss

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. fell more than 30% in the extended session Monday after the health care company reported adjusted quarterly earnings below Wall Street expectations and sales also disappointed. The company said it lost $39.9 million, or 10 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $298.3 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, GoodRx earned 9 cents a share. Revenue rose 39% to $213.3 million, the company said. Analysts

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’The VanEck Russia

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Plunging ruble sends Russians scrambling to withdraw their cash from banks

    The move against the Bank of Russia’s international assets may be more important than cutting off SWIFT access.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Why Shares of First Horizon Are Surging Today

    Shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) had jumped nearly 30% as of 10:58 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it will be acquired by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). TD Bank will acquire First Horizon, a regional bank in the southeastern U.S with roughly $89 billion of assets, for $13.4 billion in cash, or $25 per share. The acquisition will grow TD Bank's U.S. operations to $614 billion in total assets, making it the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. It will provide immediate scale to TD in Louisiana and Tennessee while filling in holes in the bank's existing footprint in Florida and the Carolinas.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.