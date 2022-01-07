U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

LIQUID META PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

·2 min read
In this article:
  • Liquid Meta achieved record revenue for a 24-hour period despite significantly elevated market volatility

  • The company continues to generate significant revenue and cash flow growth from its core liquidity mining operation despite higher volatility across crypto and DeFi markets

  • Increased volatility in crypto markets results in higher transaction volumes across DeFi, driving greater revenues for liquidity providers such as Liquid Meta

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (NEO: LIQD) ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company"), a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its business operations, given recent volatility across most crypto and Defi markets.

Liquid Meta Logo (CNW Group/Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd.)
Liquid Meta Logo (CNW Group/Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd.)

"We are extremely pleased to report that Liquid Meta generated record revenue for the 24-hour period ending Thursday January 6, 2022, despite the extreme volatility in the underlying market," said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO.

"Liquid Meta is focused on generating revenue and cash flow by providing liquidity to various exchanges, not speculating on price appreciation. Our strategy drove record daily revenues and cash flow despite the current wave of profit-taking that is occurring in the DeFi and crypto market. Large cap crypto currencies such as BTC and ETH often used as a benchmark for the overall markets declined over a 24-hour period ending January 6th by approximately 8% and 10% respectively, while our underlying crypto holdings contracted by less than 100 basis points. Some alternative tokens in crypto declined by more than 20% over the same period of time. Our performance during this period of high volatility speaks to the strategy we have and will continue to implement. The underlying foundation of this strategy is to provide investors with access to the emerging growth taking place in DeFi in a low-volatility manner."

During 2022, Liquid Meta will continue to scale our liquidity mining operations while building proprietary software and tools to access, automate and unlock the tremendous growth within decentralized finance.

About Liquid Meta
Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

To learn more visit: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Liquid Meta to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of December 17, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liquid Meta disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Liquid Meta's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-meta-provides-corporate-update-301456076.html

SOURCE Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd.

