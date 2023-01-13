U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    -28.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,122.00
    -197.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,439.75
    -94.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.00
    -9.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.38 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -2.07 (-9.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7360
    -0.5770 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,902.91
    +691.92 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.89
    +10.77 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,827.06
    +33.02 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Liquid Meta Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, today announced its financial results for the three-months ending November 30, 2022.

Liquid Meta Logo (CNW Group/Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd)
Liquid Meta Logo (CNW Group/Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd)

All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2023 Highlights

  • Total Reward Tokens and Trading Fee revenues of $326,738 for the three months ended November 30, 2022.

  • Realized and unrealized loss of $1,010,789 for three-months ended November 30, 2022, due in a large part to short positions on FTX that were inaccessible during a period of significant volatility leaving long positions outside of FTX exposed.

  • Quarterly net revenues excluding FTX exposure of $(719,758).

  • Net operating loss of $1,696,777 resulting in net loss of $5,609,376, with $3,912,599 (net exposure) due to the collapse of the second largest crypto currency exchange FTX.

  • Net loss per share of $0.10.

  • Total Shareholders' Equity of approximately US$15.4 M (CAD$20.8 M) or US$0.29 (CAD$0.39) per share

  • Deployed capital across 10 blockchains, 26 different decentralized platforms and 5 different strategies

  • Additional details on FTX Bankruptcy impact on Liquid Meta

  • At the end of Q2 Liquid Meta had exited most of its positions in DeFi, had no material exposure to any Centralized Exchanges (CEX's) and had moved most of its balance sheet to a traditional financial institution until management is comfortable to redeploy its fiat holdings back into DeFi.

  • Subsequent to quarter end, the company announced that its Board of Directors had initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. As part of the process, the Board will consider a range of options that may include, but are not limited to, a sale, merger, divestiture, return of capital, other strategic transactions, or continuing to operate as an independent public company.

"The operating environment in crypto year-to-date has been the most challenging for the industry since its inception.  Crypto and DeFi markets have been exposed to a global macro environment that has resulted in a 'risk-off' backdrop due to rising inflation and higher interest rates globally. The war in Ukraine, the lingering effects of continued pandemic lockdowns in China and less than ideal fiscal policies set by central banks have all contributed to the industry's difficulties during 2022. More specifically, security issues in crypto / DeFi and the collapse of several Centralized Crypto trading platforms like FTX has resulted in a fundamentally challenged operating environment" said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Liquid Meta. "However, with all the negative headwinds facing the industry we still believe that products and services offered in crypto are not only going to continue to grow but will become more vital to the global financial ecosystem in the future. Decentralized applications have continued to outperform its counterparts in Centralized Finance (CeFi) given the consistent performance of the smart contracts, the open and transparent nature of all transactions and the removal of human subjectivity in financial transaction decisions" added Mr. Wiesblatt.

Liquid Meta is a DeFi focused infrastructure and technology company. The Company had a liquidity mining operation where it generated returns through deployment of its own balance sheet on a variety of blockchains and decentralized applications. The Company was also developing technology to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging open financial protocols being built in Web3 and has paused this activity as part of its strategic review process. This technology is designed to make on-chain operations simpler, safer, and more efficient for traditional financial institutions to access Web3.

Financial Statements and MD&A

Liquid Meta's financial Statements for the quarter ended November 30, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months ended November 30, 2022 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

To learn more visit Website | LinkedIn Twitter

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Forward-Looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Liquid Meta to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of December 17, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liquid Meta disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Liquid Meta's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For further information:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, President, CEO
Liquid Meta Investor Relations
investors@liquidmeta.io
jon@liquidmeta.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-meta-reports-q2-2023-financial-results-301720935.html

SOURCE Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c4025.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock sinks on fresh Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    So much for that Tesla stock (TSLA) bounce.

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • JPMorgan Profit Jumps, But Bank Now Predicting Mild Recession

    Bank earnings are on tap and the nation’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Co., says its profits on lending soared. But it is now officially expecting a mild recession. + Revenue rose 18% to $34.55 billion. Wall Street was looking for $34.35 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit rose 6% to $11 billion, or $3.57 per share. Analysts expected $3.08 per share. + The bank set aside $1.4 billion for potential loan-losses, as the bank said it is now anticipating a mild recession. A year ago, $1.8 billion

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Bank of America Profit, Revenue Rise

    Bank of America Corp. is joining the fray with its fourth-quarter earnings this morning. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.1 billion, up about 2% from $7.01 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-americas-quarterly-profit-rises-28-11642593743). + That amounts to 85 cents per share. Analysts expected 77 cents, according to FactSet. + Revenue rose 11% to $24.5 billion. Analysts expected $24.17 billion. + The bank added $403 million to its

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Tesla faces delays in expanding its Shanghai gigafactory

    EV maker Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory expansion is reportedly delayed amid data concerns.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • Great news for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • Wells Fargo Says Regulatory Settlement Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co.’s earnings just landed. The bank took a big charge tied to [a $3.7 billion settlement](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-reaches-3-7-billion-deal-with-regulators-over-consumer-banking-11671546132?mod=article_inline) with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau late last year to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. + The bank earned $2.86 billion, down 50% from $5.75 billion in the [year-earlier quar

  • UnitedHealth Stock Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat; Repeats 2023 Profit Forecast

    "We expect the efforts by the people of our company that led to strong performance in 2022 will define 2023 as well," said CEO Andrew Witty.

  • 5 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Sometimes, small, under-the-radar stocks are the ones to deliver explosive gains. That's because they often have a very low market value -- and a bit of good news easily sends them soaring. But these days, even some top stocks hold potential to skyrocket.

  • Bank of America revenue jumps 11% on higher net interest income

    MARKET PULSE Bank of America Corp (BAC) stock rose 0.3% in premarket trades Friday after the financial firm beat its earnings and revenue targets as it benefitted from higher interest rates on its loans.

  • Delta earnings beat estimates as travel demand remains strong

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday forecast current-quarter profit below expectations on higher operating costs even as fourth-quarter profit topped Wall Street estimates on the back of robust travel demand. Shares of the carrier fell 4.2% in premarket trading as the company flagged a rise in non-fuel operating cost including higher labor costs. U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed borders, a strong U.S. dollar and rising corporate travel demand.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

    Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

  • Ford Stock Is on Fire. The Reason Isn’t What You’d Expect.

    The outlook for the car market in 2023 is uncertain, but that isn’t stopping investors from piling into Ford Motor shares. Ford (ticker: F) stock is up 23 cents, or 1.9%, at $13.48 in midday trading Thursday. With Thursday’s gain, Ford stock has risen for 10 consecutive trading sessions, climbing almost 23% over that span.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activision DealThe ta