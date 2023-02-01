Liquid Packaging Market will achieve USD 765.9 million by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Liquid Packaging Market Size By Packaging Type (Flexible Liquid Packaging and Rigid Liquid Packaging), By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, and Polyethylene), By End-User (Industrial, Food & Beverages and Non-Food), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the liquid packaging market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the liquid packaging market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the packaging type, resin, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global liquid packaging market are Comar LLC, Liqui-Box Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., International Paper Company, Evergreen Packaging Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, The DOW Chemical Company, Klabin Paper, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Mondi PLC. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide liquid packaging market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Liquid packing, which is a multilayer package, is used to protect a variety of liquid commodities, such as juices, water, milk, purees, and sauces, during transit from spills and other types of physical or chemical damage. There are also cartons, bag-on boxes, stand-up pouches, squeezable tubes, bottles, containers, and films. It protects the items against contamination brought on by external viruses and germs or exposure to light by acting as a shield. Along with being sturdy and lightweight, liquid packaging also lowers carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. It has numerous uses in the global food and beverage (F&B), personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical, and petrochemical industries as a result. They are also focusing on numerous marketing strategies to grow their clientele, which is promoting industry expansion.

Scope of liquid packaging Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Packaging Type, Resin, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Comar LLC, Liqui-Box Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., International Paper Company, Evergreen Packaging Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, The DOW Chemical Company, Klabin Paper, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Mondi PLC. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The flexible liquid packaging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The packaging type segment is flexible liquid packaging and rigid liquid packaging. The flexible liquid packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. One flexible packaging format that is expanding in use by food manufacturers is stand-up pouches. Flexible packaging increases the value of a variety of food and non-food products by combining the benefits of several materials, including paper, plastic, film, aluminium foil, and others. Flexible packaging uses less energy during manufacturing, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, it offers a high product-to-package ratio, reducing waste. Since the contents of flexible packaging are more visible, customers are more confident when making a purchase, increasing shelf appeal.

The polyethylene terephthalate segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The resin segment is polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, and polyethylene. The polyethylene terephthalate segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Polyethylene terephthalate, also known as poly(ethylene terephthalate), PET, PETE, or the outmoded PETP or PET-P, is the most widely used thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family. It is used in clothing fibres, food and liquid storage containers, thermoforming for manufacturing, and in combination with glass fiber for engineering resins. In 2016, there were 56 million tonnes of PET manufactured annually. The production of bottles satisfies around 30% of global demand, with fibres accounting for more than 60% of applications. Although PET is frequently used in packaging, it is known as polyester in textile applications.

The food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is industrial, food & beverages, and non-food. The food & beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A rise in hospital patient admissions for COVID-19 procedures and therapies is the cause of this. Operating rooms generated more than 2000 tonnes of rubbish per day on average in 2016, a substantial portion of which came from disposable medical supplies, according to a study from the University of California, San Francisco. Because hospitals use medical disposables so frequently, the category may grow faster than anticipated during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the liquid packaging include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia pacific region witnessed a major share. The need for liquid packaging in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by the rapidly growing middle-class population in developing countries like China and India. For instance, the fifth-largest sector of the Indian economy, packaging, is expected to grow at an annual pace of 18%, according to information released on April 18, 2019, on the Packaging Gateway, the top platform for packaging news. In addition, glass and hard plastic make about 70% of the packaging market in India for beverage packaging.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's liquid packaging market size was valued at USD 0.75 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Owing to the deteriorating economic conditions. The rise of the region's liquid packaging market is anticipated to be fueled in the coming years by the entry of significant key players.

China

China’s liquid packaging market size was valued at USD 0.78 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Liquid packaging has become increasingly popular in China during the past 20 years for a number of reasons, including worries about ecology, advancements in technology, and alluring economics. Consumer interactions and perceptions of packaging are evolving quickly.

India

India's liquid packaging market size was valued at USD 0.60 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Because liquid packaging is being used more and more in the food and beverage industries. Over the course of the forecast period, the expanding industrial and institutional applications of liquid packing cartons as well as the straightforward accessibility of the raw materials needed to create these cartons will support the regional liquid packaging market's growth.

Covid-19 Impact

However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services.

Furthermore, the growth of the liquid packaging market is mainly driven by the rise in technological advancements.

