Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Type ; By Technique ; By Packaging Material ; By Application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019– 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview Packaging is a safe technology to protect products for storage, distribution, sale, and use. Liquid packaging is a packaging technique which is done to protect the consumables like food, beverages, and liquids from damage during transportation and storage and microbial contamination.

For proper transportation and long-term storage selection of liquid packaging is vital. Liquid packaging includes rigid and flexible packaging formats. Rigid packaging consists bottles and containers and flexible packaging includes squeezable tubes, films, bag-on-box, cartons, and stand-up pouches. Liquid packaging helps to preserve the product’s freshness and plays a crucial role in preserving the product from moisture. Liquid packaging provides improved shell life, elevated recyclability, high eco-friendliness, and convenience for transport.



Global Liquid Packaging is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.49 % in 2030.

Global Liquid Packaging to surpass USD 537.45 billion by 2030 from USD 346.26 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.49 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30 on account of rapid expansion of food and beverages industry. Liquid packaging is extensively used among various end-user industries owing to its properties such as tear scuff and heat resistance, loss of moisture, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, technological advancements in packaging standards, escalating demand for packaged food and FMCG, increasing e-commerce activities, and high demand for sustainable and lightweight packaging stimulate the growth of the global liquid packaging market.



In June 2019, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, a packaging company based in Dublin-, introduced a stand-up pouch for olive oil. The new pouch is of 1.5-liter size and is compatible with both automatic and semiautomatic filling machine



In September 2018, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. launched NSATOM, an aseptic filling system for paper packaging. This novel system assists packaging of beverages with particles, long fibers, and high viscosity.



Rigid segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Liquid Packaging is segmented by Packaging Type into flexible and rigid. Rigid, segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Rigid packaging includes cartons, paperboard, PET bottles, and cans. PET bottles are extensively used for liquid products such as carbonated drinks, water, beverages, dairy products, and alcohol.



Aseptic Liquid Packaging segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Liquid Packaging is divided by Technique into aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding and form fill seal technology. Aseptic Liquid Packaging, segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The growth of the segment of the market is driven by the increasing uses of aseptic packaging for the packaging of personal care, pharmaceutical liquid products, and beverages.



Food & Beverage segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Liquid Packaging is divided by Application into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, beauty & personal care, household care, and others. Food & Beverage, segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for liquid food and beverages. In addition to this, growing e-commerce industry in emerging economies is fueling the growth of the segment.



Growing Consumer Awareness Towards Environmentally Friendly Packaging Carton

Consumers are seeking environment-friendly packaging options, which is expected to be a major factor to boost the demand for liquid packaging. Moreover, the recyclability of cardboard items lowers the cost of urban waste and long-term production. Aseptic cartons are primarily made of paperboard, with thin layers of plastic and aluminum. Such type of cartons is helpful in preserving the food for a long period of time even without adding any preservatives. In addition to this, in the beverage industry, aseptic packaging is highly used since these cartons remove the need for preservatives and make sure that the food is preserved for a long period of time.



Mounting Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages Products

With the changing lifestyle and increase in disposable income, the demand for packaged food and beverages such as fruits, vegetables, juice, etc. is growing on account of busy schedules of consumers which is a key driving factor for the growth of the global liquid packaging market. Additionally, the robust growth in the FMCG industry is likely to fuel the demand for liquid packaging over the projected years. Fast-paced lifestyle of consumers is propelling the demand for FMCG products. Besides, flexible liquid packaging offers certain benefits such as ability to maintain freshness, increased shell life of food, convenience, reduced packaging cost, and elimination of material wastage which may further boost the liquid packaging market growth.



Environmental Issues

Various resins are used in the liquid packaging market which includes PE, PET, and PP. The usage of these resins is resulting in increased carbon footprints which may act as a constraint in the growth of the liquid packaging market. During the processing of these resins, harmful by-products are produced which could contribute to an increase in the carbon footprint. This factor is likely to impact the Liquid Packaging market negatively.



The Dow Chemical Company



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Akzo Nobel N. V.

Mondi Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Bobst Group SA

Borealis AG

LyondellBasell

Adam Pack S.A.

Comar Inc.,

Elopak Inc.,

Evergreen Packaging Inc.,

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players



Global Liquid Packaging is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Liquid Packaging in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2020. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Liquid Packaging. Countries such as India and China have a wide consumer base for food & beverages and presence of major players in the region is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, favorable government policies coupled with expanding pharmaceutical industry is contributing in the growth of the regional market share. Apart from that accelerating population growth in India, China, Pakistan, Thailand, and Indonesia has led to the growth of the liquid packaging industry in the region.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

