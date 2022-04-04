U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

Liquid Paperboard Market Size to Grow by USD 2.99 mn | BillerudKorsnas AB and Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid paperboard market size is expected to grow by USD 2.99 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 3.67% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liquid Paperboard Market by Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liquid Paperboard Market by Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read our Sample Report to obtain growth opportunities using insights provided by Technavio

Liquid Paperboard Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the liquid paperboard market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BillerudKorsnas AB, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Clearwater Paper Corp., Elopak AS, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Klabin SA, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., PaperWorks Industries Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Rengo Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, The West Rock group, and Yibin Paper Co. Ltd.

The global liquid paperboard market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. Leading vendors compete to expand their footprint in the global liquid paperboard market. The competition between the vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to innovations. The vendors compete based on service differentiation, portfolio, and pricing.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Liquid Paperboard Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the market has been segmented into dairy products, juice products, and others. The dairy products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Dairy products are a vital source of nutrients. However, they can get damaged during transit. Hence, dairy product manufacturers are adopting rigid packaging solutions, such as liquid paperboard packaging. Such factors will help drive the demand for liquid paperboard packaging for dairy products during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East And Africa. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in consumer spending on household goods will drive the liquid paperboard market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC. The US is a key country for the liquid paperboard market in North America.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Liquid Paperboard Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid paperboard market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the liquid paperboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the liquid paperboard market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid paperboard market vendors

Related Reports:

Food Contact Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paper Bag Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Liquid Paperboard Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BillerudKorsnas AB, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Clearwater Paper Corp., Elopak AS, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Klabin SA, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., PaperWorks Industries Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Rengo Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, The West Rock group, and Yibin Paper Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-paperboard-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-99-mn--billerudkorsnas-ab-and-bulleh-shah-packaging-pvt-ltd-among-key-vendors--technavio-301515757.html

SOURCE Technavio

