Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market to Grow at 5% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The growing demand for vehicles in developing nations like China, Brazil, and India is anticipated to influence growth of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - By 2031, the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is anticipated to cross valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn. The global market is anticipated to develop at about 5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Demand analysis of liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market anticipates the market to be driven by the growing need for chemical resistance. The study on the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market predicts growing use of liquid polybutadiene in a number of industries, including tire and rubber manufacturing, in the years to come.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the usage of plastic in the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) industry. This trend is expected to continue and drive sales of liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market. The global market is estimated to rise due to the growing usage of LPBD in curing, curing, thermosetting plastic materials, and handling processes, including those for polyester resins.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74945

The expansion of the plastics category, however, can be hampered by stringent laws brought on by the adverse environmental effect of plastic. Rising manufacturing of biodegradable and petroleum-based plastics can help to alleviate environmental constraints and is estimated to drive positive liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market outlook.
        
Key Findings of Market Report

  • Due to the important role liquid polybutadiene plays in tire production, the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is anticipated to grow in the years to come.

  • The prominence of bio-adhesives and the expanding usage of bio-based materials in tire manufacture have led to an increase in demand. Increasing demand is expected to be one of the emerging trends of the liquid polybutadiene [LPBD] market. It is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the global market for liquid polybutadiene (LPBD).

  • Liquid polybutadiene is used in the form of a plasticizer in rubber compounds, a modifier in EPDM compounds with carbon black, and binder for recycled rubber compounds. Since tires account for around 70% of production, liquid polybutadiene is used in tire manufacturing due to its great wear resistance. A significant factor anticipated to drive the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is the increase in LPBD usage in tire production and rubber and elastomer making

  • The usage of liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) is anticipated to increase due to the substantial global development of the construction and automotive businesses, particularly in Asia Pacific

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=74945

Global Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd

  • Kuraray Co., Ltd.

  • CRAY VALLEY SA

  • Nippon Soda Co., Ltd

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=74945

Global Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market: Segmentation

End Use

  • Automotive

  • Chemical

  • Industrial

  • Housing & Construction

  • Electronics

  • Others

Application

  • Adhesives & Sealants

  • Rubber Compounds & Elastomers

  • Tire Manufacturing

  • Electrical Insulation

  • Polymer/Resin Modification

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Wood Flooring Market - Wood Flooring Market to Reach US$ 89.3 Bn by 2031

Biostimulants Market - Biostimulants Market to Reach US$ 6.6 Bn By 2031

Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market - Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 19.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Organocatalyst Market - Organocatalyst Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Petrochemicals Market - Petrochemicals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Non-tearable Paper Market - Non-tearable Paper Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


