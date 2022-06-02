Liquid Polybutadiene Market to Record a CAGR of 5.35%| Increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the Liquid Polybutadiene Market during the forecasted period is USD 964.95 million, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum of 5.35% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Liquid Polybutadiene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Furthermore, market segmentation by end-user (transportation, construction, industrial manufacturing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) is extensively covered in this study. ARLANXEO, Eni Spa, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, Synthomer Plc, and TotalEnergies SE are among the major vendors profiled in the liquid polybutadiene market study.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 964.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ARLANXEO, Eni Spa , Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, Synthomer Plc, and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Segmentation

The transportation segment's share of the liquid polybutadiene market will expand significantly. Because of its great wear resistance, liquid polybutadiene is mostly utilized in the transportation sector to make tyres, rubber compounds, hoses, and other items. The growing number of automobiles on the road throughout the world will increase demand for such components, which will in turn increase demand for liquid polybutadiene.

End-user

Geography

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper the market growth. The liquid polybutadiene market report covers the following areas:

Liquid Polybutadiene Market product insights

ARLANXEO - The company offers liquid polybutadiene that optimize tire compositions, improving grip, fuel economy, and overall lifetime.

Eni Spa - The company offers liquid polybutadiene namely Low C.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.- The company offers liquid polybutadiene namely Poly bd, Poly ip, and EPOL.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ARLANXEO

Eni Spa

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

JSR Corp.

LANXESS AG

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

RAG-Stiftung

Synthomer Plc

TotalEnergies SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

