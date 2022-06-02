Liquid Polybutadiene Market to Record a CAGR of 5.35%| Increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the Liquid Polybutadiene Market during the forecasted period is USD 964.95 million, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum of 5.35% during the forecast period.
Furthermore, market segmentation by end-user (transportation, construction, industrial manufacturing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) is extensively covered in this study. ARLANXEO, Eni Spa, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, Synthomer Plc, and TotalEnergies SE are among the major vendors profiled in the liquid polybutadiene market study.
Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Liquid Polybutadiene Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 964.95 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.05
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key consumer countries
China, Germany, US, India, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ARLANXEO, Eni Spa , Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, Synthomer Plc, and TotalEnergies SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Liquid Polybutadiene Market Segmentation
The transportation segment's share of the liquid polybutadiene market will expand significantly. Because of its great wear resistance, liquid polybutadiene is mostly utilized in the transportation sector to make tyres, rubber compounds, hoses, and other items. The growing number of automobiles on the road throughout the world will increase demand for such components, which will in turn increase demand for liquid polybutadiene.
End-user
Geography
Liquid Polybutadiene Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire application has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper the market growth. The liquid polybutadiene market report covers the following areas:
Liquid Polybutadiene Market product insights
ARLANXEO- The company offers liquid polybutadiene that optimize tire compositions, improving grip, fuel economy, and overall lifetime.
Eni Spa - The company offers liquid polybutadiene namely Low C.
Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.- The company offers liquid polybutadiene namely Poly bd, Poly ip, and EPOL.
