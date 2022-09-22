Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the liquid roofing market are Akzonobel NV, BASF SE, GAF Materials, The DOW Chemical Company, The 3M Company, Sika AG, Kraton Performance Polymers Inc, Johns Manville Corporation, Kemper System Inc, Polyroof Products, KM Coatings, Apollo Roofing Solutions Ltd and Widopan Produkte GmbH.

The global liquid roofing market is expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2021 to $6.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The liquid roofing market is expected to reach $8.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44%.



The liquid roofing market consists of sales of liquid roofing solutions and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to liquid roofing systems applied to roof surfaces in liquid form. Liquid roofing is the process of applying coatings to the roof in liquid form and to provide a seamless, UV resistant, and waterproof membrane and act as a shield protecting roof substrates from the sun, rain, and other harmful environmental conditions.



The main types of liquid roofing are polyurethane coatings, acrylic coatings, PU/acrylic hybrids, bituminous coatings, silicone coatings, modified silane polymer, EPDM rubbers, elastomeric membranes, cementitious membranes and epoxy coatings.The polyurethane coatings is a protective layer of polyurethane applied to the surface of a substrate.



Corrosion, weathering, abrasion, and other degrading processes are all protected by polyurethane coatings. They are used on flat roof, pitched roof, domed roof and other and for residential buildings, industrial facilities, commercial buildings and public infrastructure.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the liquid roofing market in 2021. The regions covered in the liquid roofing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the growth of the liquid roofing market.Energy-efficient buildings are buildings that are intended to provide a considerable reduction in the energy required for heating and cooling, regardless of the energy source or equipment used to heat or cool the structure.



Due to robust urbanization and global warming, the demand for energy-efficient buildings is increasing.Liquid roofing offers energy-efficient buildings with superior waterproofing, sustainability, and renewability resulting in low cost and low energy usage in buildings.



The need for liquid roofing will be created in response to the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings as liquid roofing is an essential part of these buildings. For instance, according to the facts and stats by the Energy Star, a program run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, over 6,100 commercial buildings received the ENERGY STAR in 2021, saving $1.6 billion and averting over 4.6 million metric tons of CO2 (greenhouse gas) emissions. Furthermore, according to the UK Ministry of Housing, in the 12 months leading up to June 2021, 251,000 EPCs (energy performance certificates) for new build homes were submitted, up 16% from the previous year. As a result, 85% of new homes in England and Wales now fall into the most energy-efficient categories with an A or B energy rating. This indicates a growth in the supply of green homes/energy-efficient homes. Therefore, the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings will increase the demand for liquid roofing and hence drives the liquid roofing market.



The new product launch is a key trend gaining popularity in the liquid roofing market.New product development and launches are done to offer improved solutions with additional features such as superior anti-corrosion and long-lasting performance.



Companies are launching new products to fulfill the demand of the market and capture additional business.For instance, in January 2020, Mallard Creek Polymers, a US-based manufacturer and supplier of styrene acrylic emulsion polymers to the elastomeric roof coatings industry launched a product named Rovene 6120, an all-acrylic emulsion polymer for highly durable elastomeric roof coatings complying with ASTM D 6083 standards.



Rovene 6120 is certified by a third party to meet or exceed ASTM D6083, the Standard Specification for Liquid Applied Acrylic Coating Used in Roofing.The new product offers excellent waterproofing performance.



Furthermore, in August 2019, a UK-based manufacturer of specialty graphene materials Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) launched its revolutionary Advantage Graphene liquid coating roofing system through Alltimes Coatings Ltd, a UK-based leading specialist in the supply and application of protective coatings for buildings. The new ground-breaking liquid roofing system features significantly improved anti-corrosion performance and life expectancy through the use of AGM’s graphene.



In July 2021, Sika AG, a Switzerland-based specialty chemical company acquired American Hydrotech Inc. in the USA and its associate Hydrotech Membrane Corp. in Canada, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Sika will strengthen its roofing and waterproofing portfolio and aims to become the top supplier of green roofs in North America. American Hydrotech Inc. is North America’s leading pioneer and innovator in green roof technology offering liquid membranes and full-system roofing and waterproofing solutions.



The countries covered in the liquid roofing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

