U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,695.50
    +25.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,530.00
    +187.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,401.25
    +85.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,678.90
    +16.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.16
    +0.45 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.90
    +4.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    -0.02 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9644
    +0.0032 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +2.34 (+7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0106 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4620
    -0.2180 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,048.23
    +1,161.31 (+6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.03
    +25.93 (+5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,596.24
    +164.69 (+0.62%)
     

Liquid Sand Paper Market Size to Grow by USD 619.1 Million, Increasing Number of Infrastructure Projects to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Sand Paper Market by Application (Home, Office, and Industry) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the liquid sand paper market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 619.1 million. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Sand Paper Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Sand Paper Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By application, the home segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Liquid sand paper is a painting tool that is used to refinish surfaces. It is used when surfaces must be trued or corrected to obtain a decorative finish. Liquid sand paper is also used to prepare difficult-to-reach areas and small surfaces. It is used for shaving dry paint runs off newly painted surfaces, scraping excess paint and wood off doors and window openings, and reshaping details in existing wood trims. Liquid sand paper transforms blistered coatings and damaged surfaces when used appropriately.

The construction sector is shifting its focus on new areas of development, such as the refurbishment of homes, owing to the increasing need for space to build. Liquid sandpaper is used to prepare and refinish the surface during refurbishment projects. Hence, the increasing demand for refurbishment will drive the growth of the liquid sand paper in the home segment during the forecast period.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Driver

The increasing number of infrastructure projects is driving the growth of the market. The number of infrastructure projects is rising across the world owing to population growth and regulatory support from various government authorities. In developing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and China, the construction of commercial and residential buildings is increasing. in addition, some countries are increasing their construction spending. The rise in the number of residential and non-residential construction projects across the world is leading to an increase in the demand for paints. Moreover, the demand for artistic, corrosion-resistant, and colorful wall textures is increasing, which will drive the growth of the paint industry. The increasing need to enhance the exteriors of commercial buildings for aesthetic purposes will also fuel the demand for paints. Thus, the rising demand for painting tools and accessories will increase the demand for liquid sandpaper.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • ABSOLUTE RESURFACING PTY Ltd

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Allied Piano and Finish LLC

  • Ballistic Bowling

  • Formax Manufacturing

  • Heinrich Konig GmbH and Co. KG

  • Konig UK

  • KWH Group Ltd

  • Neo Tac Inc

  • RPM International Inc.

  • Sevens Paint and Wallpaper Co

  • Swing Paints Ltd

  • The Savogran Co.

  • Univar Solutions Inc.

  • W.M. BARR Co Inc

  • Wilson Imperial Co

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Anti-graffiti Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The anti-graffiti coatings market share is expected to increase by USD 20.02 million from 2021 to 2026.

Paint Protection Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The paint protection film market is projected to grow by USD 103.46 million from 2021 to 2026.

Liquid Sand Paper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 619.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.39

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABSOLUTE RESURFACING PTY Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Allied Piano and Finish LLC, Ballistic Bowling, Formax Manufacturing, Heinrich Konig GmbH and Co. KG, Konig UK, KWH Group Ltd, Neo Tac Inc, RPM International Inc., Sevens Paint and Wallpaper Co, Swing Paints Ltd, The Savogran Co., Univar Solutions Inc., W.M. BARR Co Inc, and Wilson Imperial Co

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABSOLUTE RESURFACING PTY Ltd

  • 10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 10.5 Formax Manufacturing

  • 10.6 Heinrich Konig GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.7 Konig UK

  • 10.8 KWH Group Ltd

  • 10.9 RPM International Inc.

  • 10.10 The Savogran Co.

  • 10.11 W.M. BARR Co Inc

  • 10.12 Wilson Imperial Co

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-sand-paper-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-619-1-million-increasing-number-of-infrastructure-projects-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301632815.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.“Last month, the price of oil worldwide is down,” Biden said at a meeting of the White House Competition Council. “We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump, though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits -- billions of dollars in profit.”US oil futures

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil prices steady on prospect of balancing supply after steep selloff

    Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday as indications that producer alliance OPEC+ sought to avoid a collapse in prices, along with a slight softening in the U.S. dollar, tempered an earlier selloff. Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.32 per barrel by 0033 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 19 cents at $76.90 per barrel. Both benchmarks sank by about $2 a barrel on Monday, largely on U.S. dollar strength.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Trafigura Says Oil to Face More Downward Pressure: APPEC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the outlook for a volatile market are set to be key topics at Asia’s biggest gathering of oil traders and executives, which entered its second day in Singapore.The annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference returned to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic erupted. Attendees are mulling over the impact of upcoming European Union sanctions on Russian oil flows, the energy transition, and the prospect for a winter p

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • China’s Renewables Growth Lifts Copper Demand as Housing Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s rapid build-up of clean energy is claiming more copper, supporting the market at a time when traditional sources of demand like housing are in the dumps.Copper imports are one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak picture for Chinese commodities consumption. Underpinning some of that demand is a long-anticipated shift in usage to feed growth across new energy sectors, from the construction of massive wind and solar projects in the interior, to the country’s electri

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • Google's India policy head Gulati resigns - sources

    Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country. The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear. Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment.

  • Hurricane Ian Looms, But Oil Prices Fall to January Levels

    Crude oil prices slide further as the U.S. dollar strengthens while Hurricane Ian could impact some refiners.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.