Liquid Sand Paper Market Size to Grow by USD 619.1 Million, Increasing Number of Infrastructure Projects to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Sand Paper Market by Application (Home, Office, and Industry) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the liquid sand paper market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 619.1 million.
Market Segmentation
By application, the home segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Liquid sand paper is a painting tool that is used to refinish surfaces. It is used when surfaces must be trued or corrected to obtain a decorative finish. Liquid sand paper is also used to prepare difficult-to-reach areas and small surfaces. It is used for shaving dry paint runs off newly painted surfaces, scraping excess paint and wood off doors and window openings, and reshaping details in existing wood trims. Liquid sand paper transforms blistered coatings and damaged surfaces when used appropriately.
The construction sector is shifting its focus on new areas of development, such as the refurbishment of homes, owing to the increasing need for space to build. Liquid sandpaper is used to prepare and refinish the surface during refurbishment projects. Hence, the increasing demand for refurbishment will drive the growth of the liquid sand paper in the home segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver
The increasing number of infrastructure projects is driving the growth of the market. The number of infrastructure projects is rising across the world owing to population growth and regulatory support from various government authorities. In developing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and China, the construction of commercial and residential buildings is increasing. in addition, some countries are increasing their construction spending. The rise in the number of residential and non-residential construction projects across the world is leading to an increase in the demand for paints. Moreover, the demand for artistic, corrosion-resistant, and colorful wall textures is increasing, which will drive the growth of the paint industry. The increasing need to enhance the exteriors of commercial buildings for aesthetic purposes will also fuel the demand for paints. Thus, the rising demand for painting tools and accessories will increase the demand for liquid sandpaper.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
Some Companies Mentioned
ABSOLUTE RESURFACING PTY Ltd
Akzo Nobel NV
Allied Piano and Finish LLC
Ballistic Bowling
Formax Manufacturing
Heinrich Konig GmbH and Co. KG
Konig UK
KWH Group Ltd
Neo Tac Inc
RPM International Inc.
Sevens Paint and Wallpaper Co
Swing Paints Ltd
The Savogran Co.
Univar Solutions Inc.
W.M. BARR Co Inc
Wilson Imperial Co

Liquid Sand Paper Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 619.1 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.39
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABSOLUTE RESURFACING PTY Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Allied Piano and Finish LLC, Ballistic Bowling, Formax Manufacturing, Heinrich Konig GmbH and Co. KG, Konig UK, KWH Group Ltd, Neo Tac Inc, RPM International Inc., Sevens Paint and Wallpaper Co, Swing Paints Ltd, The Savogran Co., Univar Solutions Inc., W.M. BARR Co Inc, and Wilson Imperial Co
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
