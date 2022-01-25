U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.25
    -39.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,105.00
    -148.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,307.00
    -194.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.50
    -17.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.10
    +0.79 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0045 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.28
    +3.43 (+11.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3475
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1360
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,556.82
    +2,898.14 (+8.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.88
    +22.28 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.77
    +51.62 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to Reach Over USD 4.0 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market size is expected to reach over USD 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 2.5 Billion in the year 2021.

Market Synopsis

Rising demand from the automotive and medical sectors have emerged to be a major driver for the market overall in the coming years. Sectors such as medical and automotive are seeing high demand due to its durability, ability to match all safety requirements, and cost-effectiveness, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by Type (Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR), by End-User (Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods), by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028”).

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Liquid Silicone Rubber Market:

  • Dow Corning

  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

  • KCC Corporation

  • Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC

  • Bluestar

  • Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

  • Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Nusil Technology LLC

  • Laur Silicone

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Demand from Medical and Healthcare Devices

Medical equipment is one of the key applications of the market for liquid silicone rubber. Due to its chemical, purity, flexibility, physical resistance, and sterilization characteristics, the liquid silicone rubber demand is rising in the medical devices sector. Recently, liquid silicone rubber has its uses in medical textile coatings, medical cables, catheters, medical tubing, respiratory masks, other markets. Chinese government has expanded its focus on high-end medical device and biomedical manufacturing under “Made in China 2025” plan, which intends to grow domestic content of core materials and components to 70% by 2025. This is likely to grow the demand for the market for liquid silicone rubber.

Driver: Unique Characteristics Such as Chemical Inertness, Electrical Resistance, and Others

Liquid silicone rubber holds unique characteristics such as chemical inertness, electrical resistance, ability to bear intense temperatures, others. These features have allowed their broad adoption across electrical & electronics, medical, automotive, and various other sectors. The growing aged population is driving the medical devices and implants demand in the medical sector.

Liquid Silicone Rubber growth is hampered due to the existence of strict regulations in the medical area. There has been a growth in the regulations which are covering the materials usage in implants, medical devices, and kitchenware. The players are needed to comply with strict regulations to keep their market position.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211/1

Benefits of Purchasing Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Regional Trends

North America accounted for the largest share of the regional market for liquid silicone rubber, due to the existence of the biggest consuming nations such as India and China, the liquid silicone rubber demand in the region is rising at a substantial rate.

Key Findings

  • Medical grade to hold a significant share: Devices built from medical grade Liquid Silicone Rubber enhance life expectancy since they minimize pain and are beneficial in making pacemakers and artificial joints. Rings, stoppers, closures, gaskets, liquid feeding bottles, cushioning pads, and catheters, are a few of the items manufactured with Liquid Silicone Rubber which is medical grade.

  • Automotive to hold a significant share: The components built from liquid silicon rubber are not heavy, thus growing fuel efficiency. LSR also minimize NO2 and CO2 emissions that are air pollutants. Applications in Automotive of liquid silicone rubber such as LED headlights, gaskets, harness components, windshield wiper blades, valves, membranes, dampers, seals, and other components.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Liquid Silicone Rubber Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  1. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  2. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  3. Long Term Dynamics

  4. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Liquid Silicone Rubber Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by Type (Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR), by End-User (Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods), by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-541416

Key questions answered in the report include:

  • This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

  • What will be the the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

  • What are the major global Liquid Silicone Rubber market trends influencing the development of the market?

  • What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Liquid Silicone Rubber market?

  • What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Liquid Silicone Rubber market?

This market titled “Liquid Silicone Rubber Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.5 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 4.0 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR
End-User: - Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods, Beauty and Personal Care

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • What's roiling stocks as the Fed moves toward rate hikes: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 25, 2021.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed

    In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss. As it turns out, Shopify is the only one of the three with any obvious news on the wires, and even that news isn't too awfully bad.

  • Why Shares of Macy's, Nordstrom, and Dillard's All Rose Sharply on a Terrible Day for Wall Street

    After Kohl's received an unsolicited acquisition offer, investors looked for similar names in the space.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock, FB Stock Among 17 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Logitech Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance After Quarterly Sales and Profits Top Estimates

    PC and gaming peripherals company Logitech  posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal third quarter, a positive sign for the PC and home office sectors. Logitech now sees sales increasing between 2% and 5% in constant currency, with non-GAAP operating income ranging from $800 million to $900 million. Previous full-year guidance had called for flat sales, with non-GAAP operating income of between $800 million and $850 million.

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

    Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points late Monday. The stock market recovered from heavy losses Monday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting.

  • Nvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon Takeover of Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp. after making little to no progress in winning approval for the $40 billion chip deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on Ch

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

    A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. Referring to two major Alibaba e-commerce platforms, Leung wrote that "There have been signs of continuous uneven sales performance of different product categories and types of merchants on Taobao/Tmall since [the second half of] 2021."