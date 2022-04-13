U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Liquid Waste Management Market- 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by Stringent Government Regulations that are Forcing Manufacturers to Adopt Wastewater Treatment |Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid waste management market size is expected to increase by USD 32.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.17%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for liquid waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the use of water in highly populous countries such as India and rapid urbanization will facilitate the liquid waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Liquid Waste Management Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report!

Liquid Waste Management Market - Scope

The liquid waste management market covers the following areas:

Liquid Waste Management Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global liquid waste management industry growth is the stringent government regulations that are forcing manufacturers to adopt wastewater treatment. Government authorities, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have imposed strict regulations on the discharge limits of pollutants in wastewater. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued Effluent Guideline regulations for industries under the Clean Water Act (WA) in 2022. The violation of these guidelines or regulations results in a penalty for the environment. Environmental penalty results in cases of surpassing the discharge levels, the accidental or abnormal release of pollutants, and the failure of discharge reporting. Therefore, manufacturers must treat and dispose of wastewater properly, which, in turn, will be boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global liquid waste management industry growth is the high cost of liquid waste treatment. The treatment capacity of any country is determined by its revenue. Treatment capacity in high-income countries exceeds 70% of wastewater output, compared to 8% in low-income countries. In addition, liquid waste is more difficult to collect and treat than solid waste. The liquid waste pollutes the soil and freshwater resources readily. As a result, it must be handled with caution. Furthermore, as a result of the constant build-up inside piping systems, liquid waste treatment plants become less efficient over time. Such factors will limit the market growth in the coming years.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Liquid Waste Management Market - Segmentation Analysis

The liquid waste management market analysis includes segmentation by Source (industrial and municipal) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The liquid waste management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Clean Harbors Inc.

  • Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

  • Covanta Holding Corp.

  • Enva

  • Envirogreen Ltd.

  • Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA

  • EWaste Disposal Inc.

  • GFL Environmental Inc.

  • Heritage Crystal Clean Inc.

  • Heritage Environmental Services LLC

  • Hindustan Dorr Oliver Ltd.

  • Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.

  • Lamor Corporation Plc

  • PROS Services Inc.

  • RETHMANN SE and Co. KG

  • Russell Reid Waste Management

  • SUEZ Australia Holding Pty Ltd.

  • US Ecology Inc.

  • Veolia Environment SA

  • Whites Recycling Ltd.

To know about all major vendors with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports:

  • The glass recycling market share is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. Download a free sample now!

  • The plastic waste management market share is expected to increase by USD 6.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%. Download a free sample now!

Liquid Waste Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 32.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.98

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Clean Harbors Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Enva, Envirogreen Ltd., Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA, EWaste Disposal Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Heritage Environmental Services LLC, Hindustan Dorr Oliver Ltd., Hulsey Environmental Services Inc., Lamor Corporation Plc, PROS Services Inc., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Russell Reid Waste Management, SUEZ Australia Holding Pty Ltd., US Ecology Inc., Veolia Environment SA, and Whites Recycling Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Source

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Source

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Source

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Clean Harbors Inc.

  • 10.4 Covanta Holding Corp.

  • 10.5 Envirogreen Ltd.

  • 10.6 Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA

  • 10.7 Heritage Crystal Clean Inc.

  • 10.8 Heritage Environmental Services LLC

  • 10.9 PROS Services Inc.

  • 10.10 US Ecology Inc.

  • 10.11 Veolia Environment SA

  • 10.12 Whites Recycling Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-waste-management-market--58-of-growth-to-originate-from-apacdriven-by-stringent-government-regulations-that-are-forcing-manufacturers-to-adopt-wastewater-treatment-technavio-301522755.html

SOURCE Technavio

