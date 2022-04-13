Liquid Waste Management Market- 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by Stringent Government Regulations that are Forcing Manufacturers to Adopt Wastewater Treatment |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid waste management market size is expected to increase by USD 32.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.17%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for liquid waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the use of water in highly populous countries such as India and rapid urbanization will facilitate the liquid waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Liquid Waste Management Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Liquid Waste Management Market - Scope

The liquid waste management market covers the following areas:

Liquid Waste Management Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global liquid waste management industry growth is the stringent government regulations that are forcing manufacturers to adopt wastewater treatment. Government authorities, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have imposed strict regulations on the discharge limits of pollutants in wastewater. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued Effluent Guideline regulations for industries under the Clean Water Act (WA) in 2022. The violation of these guidelines or regulations results in a penalty for the environment. Environmental penalty results in cases of surpassing the discharge levels, the accidental or abnormal release of pollutants, and the failure of discharge reporting. Therefore, manufacturers must treat and dispose of wastewater properly, which, in turn, will be boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global liquid waste management industry growth is the high cost of liquid waste treatment. The treatment capacity of any country is determined by its revenue. Treatment capacity in high-income countries exceeds 70% of wastewater output, compared to 8% in low-income countries. In addition, liquid waste is more difficult to collect and treat than solid waste. The liquid waste pollutes the soil and freshwater resources readily. As a result, it must be handled with caution. Furthermore, as a result of the constant build-up inside piping systems, liquid waste treatment plants become less efficient over time. Such factors will limit the market growth in the coming years.

Liquid Waste Management Market - Segmentation Analysis

The liquid waste management market analysis includes segmentation by Source (industrial and municipal) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The liquid waste management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Clean Harbors Inc.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Covanta Holding Corp.

Enva

Envirogreen Ltd.

Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA

EWaste Disposal Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc.

Heritage Crystal Clean Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services LLC

Hindustan Dorr Oliver Ltd.

Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.

Lamor Corporation Plc

PROS Services Inc.

RETHMANN SE and Co. KG

Russell Reid Waste Management

SUEZ Australia Holding Pty Ltd.

US Ecology Inc.

Veolia Environment SA

Whites Recycling Ltd.

Liquid Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 32.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clean Harbors Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Enva, Envirogreen Ltd., Environmental Recovery Corp. of PA, EWaste Disposal Inc., GFL Environmental Inc., Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Heritage Environmental Services LLC, Hindustan Dorr Oliver Ltd., Hulsey Environmental Services Inc., Lamor Corporation Plc, PROS Services Inc., RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, Russell Reid Waste Management, SUEZ Australia Holding Pty Ltd., US Ecology Inc., Veolia Environment SA, and Whites Recycling Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

