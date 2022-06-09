Liquidia Announces Presentation at the 2022 Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) International Conference

Liquidia Corporation

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) today announced the presentation of data related to the investigational use of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, previously referred to as LIQ861, at the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) International Conference and Scientific Session in Atlanta, Georgia, June 9 to 11, 2022.

Poster #1036 : Quality of Life (QoL) in PAH Patients Receiving an Inhaled Dry Powder Treprostinil (LIQ861) in the INSPIRE Study. Presented during the poster session by Martha Kingman, FNP-C, DNP, of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Kingman will also present the data in an oral format during the Lightening-Round presentations on Thursday, June 9th, from 5:50 PM – 6:00 PM.

Scott Moomaw, Senior Vice President at Liquidia, said: “It has been well-documented that PAH patients have a severely impaired health-related quality of life. The data presented today help demonstrate that YUTREPIA™ can provide a clinically meaningful improvement in quality of life whether starting a prostacyclin therapy for the first time or transitioning from another inhaled form. We are sincerely thankful to the patient and medical community for their support in our clinical trials as we seek to address unmet needs in the treatment of PAH.”

The poster presentation is available on the Company’s website at https://liquidia.com/products-and-pipeline/publications.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a proven, convenient, palm-sized device. On November 5, 2021, the FDA issued a tentative approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape, and composition, and that are engineered for optimal deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Liquidia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company and our financial condition and results of operations; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Liquidia takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

