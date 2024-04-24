When Will Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Liquidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:LQDA) future prospects. Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. The US$985m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$79m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Liquidia's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Liquidia is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$36m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Liquidia's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Liquidia currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Liquidia's case is 97%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

