My Liquidity Partner

My Liquidity Partner - How to Generate Stable Passive Asset Growth From Your Crypto Holdings

My Liquidity Partner - How to Generate Stable Passive Asset Growth From Your Crypto Holdings

My Liquidity Partner - How to Generate Stable Passive Asset Growth From Your Crypto Holdings

Covent Garden, London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is My Liquidity Partner?

My Liquidity Partner, MLP, is a reliable and trustworthy rewards token that utilizes liquidity pools to give our partners the chance to build passive assets without the risk or hours spent in front of the charts.

What are Liquidity Pools and Liquidity Providers?

A Liquidity Pool is a collection of cryptocurrency coins used to engage in the collection of fees from within the trades. These crowdsourced pools of cryptocurrencies or tokens are securely locked within unique smart contracts, keeping your assets safe and providing you peace of mind. These smart contracts facilitate safe and secure trades between assets on the Uniswap platform, currently the world's largest decentralized exchange (DEX).

A liquidity provider is an agent who provides capital, in the form of crypto assets, (namely ETH/USDC/BTC) for a liquidity pool they own in order to facilitate trading. Instead of operating in traditional markets of buyers and sellers, which are prone to human error and bias, many decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, ourselves included, use automated market makers (AMMs) like Uniswap. These platforms allow digital assets to be traded in an automatic and permission-less manner using liquidity pools, letting you rest easy knowing your assets are being traded securely, efficiently, and without the risk of human error.

How do I Earn with My Liquidity Partner?

Whenever digital asset trades are executed, transaction fees are collected, earning liquidity providers a percentage of these fees as passive asset growth, linearly proportional to their pool contribution. Liquidity Partners can receive a pay-out, transferred as USDC to the Liquidity Partner’s wallet, of up to 2.5% per week* on their initial contribution of Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba (SHIB), Ape Coin (APE), and USDC, in accordance with the value of the funds they have in the pool (*Limited time offer & other promotional offers may apply).

Story continues

Partners can choose either to receive weekly pay-outs or opt for the “Hyper-Compounding” option, whereby in lieu of receiving a weekly pay-out, partners re-stake their weekly commission in exchange for more assets, increasing overall asset count in the pool and increased potential for returns.

My Liquidity Partner has arranged its pool to hyper compound, with returns of 117% APR & 218% APY. For those that want a larger yield pool, My Liquidity Partners also operates a BTC pool, with a minimum deposit of 1 BTC.

Asset Protection, Insurance and Risk Mitigation

Our insured liquidity pools help insulate your assets from inflation and maintain your purchasing power, no matter the market conditions. My Liquidity Partner is able to mitigate risk from their partners through matched coin allocation. All permanent risk associated with pool management is absorbed within the platform, and not by the individual Liquidity Partner. Furthermore, the Total Value Locked (TVL) is $350M and steadily increasing. Moreover, the 24H trading volume has been over $50+M, and is similarly experiencing a steady increase. The combinatorial result is such that there is an opportunity to collect $400K worth of fees within one pool, making for easy, passive asset growth in a platform which is not only secure, but also insured.

Philanthropy Initiative

At the heart of this project is the aim of inspiring and affecting global wellness. Alongside the opportunity of exponential passive asset accumulation, partners also receive an MLP Token, providing them access to immediate liquidity and the ability to affect global wellness through our range of charity initiatives. The MLP token is a loyalty reward token for existing Liquidity Pool Partners as a show of appreciation for their participation, allowing those who can’t afford to participate in the pool to join with the MLP token and reap rewards from the platform.

Our Ruby Family Foundation, a fully transparent, blockchain-based charity foundation wherein 100% of the funds are allocated towards global outreach programs for children and mothers, is fully sustained through our growing pools. Anyone entering the pool as a partner receives a return, becoming an owner of the Foundation through a unique smart contract, letting them effect global wellness through their commitment. By donating reward tokens to the Foundation, partners become direct contributors to the Foundation’s Mission efforts.

About the Company

Website: https://tiny.one/MLP-Website

LinkedIn: https://tiny.one/MLP-LinkedIn

Twitter: https://tiny.one/MLP-Twitter

Telegram: https://tiny.one/MLP-Telegram

For the orignal news story, please visit: https://prdistribution.com/spirit/app/preview-press-release.php?token=rksq3t61fhv8az

Attachment

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Full Name: Romulus Company: My Liquidity Partner Phone Number: +447775193764 Website: https://tiny.one/MLP-Website



