Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Liquidity Services, Inc.
·2 min read
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company providing trusted marketplace platforms that power the circular economy, announced today that it will report the results of its first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.

Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405 and providing conference ID 50273440. A live web cast of the conference call will be provided on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.liquidityservices.com.

An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company’s website until February 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9.0 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through its vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus, Liquidity Services has played an integral role in many of its clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, and federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring countless surplus assets from landfills. For more information visit www.liquidityservices.com.

Contact:
Liquidity Services, Inc.
Investor Relations
800-310-4604
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com


