Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

William Angrick: Good morning, and welcome to our Q4 earnings call. I'll review our Q4 performance and the progress of our business segments. And next Jorge Celaya will provide more details on the quarter. We concluded our fiscal year 2023 with strong fourth quarter results, setting a new annual record for GMV of $1.2 billion and delivered our highest full year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA performance since 2014 and doing so with an increasingly diversified business. We deliver these gains while also investing for the future in sales, marketing and technology areas and absorbing increases in wages due to the inflationary environment. I'm pleased that we completed 250,000 transactions during the fourth quarter, which puts us on a run rate of 1 million completed transactions per year, continued tightening by the Fed during fiscal '23 and persistent inflation provided a difficult business climate during the past year.

However, our exposure to multiple industry sectors and our flexible service model help Liquidity Services deliver growth in this challenging environment. In particular, for the full year of fiscal '23, our CAG and retail segments grew direct profit 11% and 7% year-over-year organically, respectively. Our resilient business model continues to deliver strong free cash flow, and we've continued to repurchase shares as we see opportunity in our long-term prospects. Together, this allowed us to deliver financial results at the high end of our Q4 guidance range and deliver 37% year-over-year growth in our adjusted EPS. Let's take a closer look at our individual segments. During Q4, our retail segment GMV grew 18% organically to $74.7 million a new quarterly GMV record and segment direct profit grew 4% year-over-year driven by our flexible offerings, our reliability and high level of service to customers.

We have successfully elevated awareness of the Liquidity Services branded mission among retail supply chain, decision-makers, policymakers and partners as the most trusted and reliable solution for the management and disposition of return consumer goods. We've continued our momentum by adding new programs with important clients in a number of consumer categories. This has fueled record growth in the supply side of our retail business. And we are quickly moving to grow our buyer base to keep pace with this trend and the changing mix of goods reflecting changing consumer sentiment. In the short term, as reflected in our guidance, we will experience some growing pains as consumers have shifted some of their discretionary dollars away from high-value goods in a challenging economy.

In the longer term, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to consolidate and grow our position as the market leader. Accordingly, we continue to invest in our multichannel buyer base to drive higher recovery including expanding our AllSurplus Deals marketplace, which provides consumers direct access to retail products at compelling values and support of this $100 million GMV growth opportunity, we've expanded our AllSurplus Deals consumer curbside pickup service to our Indianapolis facility during the quarter and now offer the service in 5 LSI distribution center locations throughout the U.S. to provide outstanding reach for our retail industry partners and buying customers. During Q4, our GovDeals segment GMV increased 14% year-over-year to $184 million, driven by continued expansion of our market share and normalization of the vehicle supply chain in general.

As promised, we successfully rolled out our new modernized GovDeals marketplace platform, which provides an enhanced buyer experience with improved search, navigation, bidding and a mobile responsive design. We executed this initiative with minimal disruption to our GovDeals customers and expect these enhancements to improve recovery rates realized by our sellers. We also continue to expand and improve our GovDeals fleet business with the addition of value-added service to improve the quality of asset listings and management of client logistic needs. During Q4, our CAG segment direct profit grew 9% year-over-year as strong sales in our biopharma, energy and heavy equipment categories offset a drop in GMV from the prior year's large international spot purchase transactions.

We expect continued future growth in the CAG segment as we remain the most trusted market maker, industrial capital assets and had a strong new business pipeline. In particular, our CAG heavy equipment fleet category grew GMV more than 30% during Q4, and we continue to make progress, growing signed contracts, new sellers and net new revenue. Recent wins include several national accounts with strong upside potential, positioning our commercial heavy equipment category to be a consistent, high-growth, high margin line of business. In support of this growing opportunity, we've added significant new talent to our heavy equipment business development team to expand awareness of our solution and continued scaling for the heavy equipment category.

Finally, our Machinio segment continues to grow its revenue and direct profit in the mid-teens organically with enhanced lead traffic in more equipment categories. Today, the Machinio marketplace has over 3.8 million active used equipment listings, 1.4 million monthly buyer visits and nearly 4,000 paying customers from over 100 countries. We continue to invest in the expansion of this high-margin recurring revenue subscription business through new service offerings, planned geographic expansion into Asia during fiscal '24 and several product enhancements. In conclusion, we continue to make multiyear investments to grow our market share, technology platform and brand awareness to drive long-term growth for Liquidity Services' shareholders. Our results will benefit from our leverage of the fixed investments we've made in our expanded operational capacity.

Our capital-efficient business with strong operating cash flow, approximately $118 million in cash and zero financial debt, together provides us ample financial flexibility to execute our plans. In closing, we thank all of our team members across Liquidity Services for their dedication to our mission, the power, the circular economy to benefit sellers, buyers and the planet. I'll now turn it over to Jorge for more details on the quarter.

Jorge Celaya: Good morning. For our 2023 fiscal year, we set a record for annual GMV at $1.2 billion, up 5% and grew revenue to $314.5 million, up 12%. Our GAAP net income of $21 million was up 33% when excluding the impact of the nonrecurring prior year gain from the bid for assets earn-out liability or down 48% overall due to that nonrecurring gain last year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was up 7% to $45.9 million, the highest single year total in 9 years. As we enter our 2024 fiscal year, each of our segments looks to drive incremental market share and produce year-over-year growth. Some comments on our quarterly results. We completed the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 with $315.6 million in GMV, up 11% from $283.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Our fourth quarter revenue grew 6% to $80 million, consistent with our directional guidance last quarter from $75.2 million in the same quarter last year. Our fourth quarter consolidated results included GAAP earnings per share of $0.20, non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.26 and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million. We generated $14.7 million in cash flows from operations during the quarter and ended the quarter with $118.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. We continue to have zero debt and $25 million of available borrowing capacity under our credit facility. Specifically comparing segment results from this fiscal fourth quarter to the same quarter last year, our GovDeals segment was up 14% on GMV, 13% on revenue and 13% on segment direct profit driven by increased availability of vehicles, which more than offsets the broader market trend of reduced per unit vehicle prices.

Our RSCG segment was up 18% on GMV, 15% on revenue and 4% on segment direct profit, which reflected an increase in product flows compared to last year from new and expanding client programs. While the overall product mix we received in the past quarter drove a lower year-over-year segment direct profit margin as a percentage of revenue. Our CAG segment was down 4% on GMV, 27% on revenue, yet up 9% on segment direct profit as increases in its global biopharma, energy and heavy equipment categories, mostly offset, as Bill mentioned, the prior year's large international spot purchase transactions. Machinio revenue was up 15% and its segment direct profit was also up 15%, reflecting continued increase in subscriptions. Our segment's direct profit improvements resulted in GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of $6.3 million, resulting in the diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.20 and compared to $0.25 per share last year, where last year, again, included a $0.14 nonrecurring gain from the bid for assets earn-out fair value adjustment.

So non-GAAP adjusted EPS for this fourth quarter was $0.26, up from $0.19 in the same quarter last year. Compared to last year, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million this quarter was up from $12.3 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting our growth, partially offset by year-over-year increases in sales and marketing, and technology and operation expenses to support our market share expansion, continued diversification and marketplace enhancements. Our profitability margins, especially adjusted EBITDA as a percent of direct profit historically is higher during the second half of our fiscal years. Our fiscal year 2024 planning calls for year-over-year growth with our typical sequential consolidated improvement in top line and margins expected for the second half of 2024 compared to the first half.

The first quarter of fiscal year 2024 guidance reflects that our RSCG segment is currently receiving a higher volume of lower value products than last year, with a soft broader consumer demand for retail goods. In addition, supply of some client-specific higher-value products for sale on a consignment basis is currently pacing slower than last -- than the same quarter last year. As a result, while our first fiscal quarter 2024 guidance is expected to continue to be above last year for GMV, our guidance ranges for GAAP EPS to non-GAAP adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter are expected to be consistent year-over-year to down, mainly driven by the current mix of supply at our retail segment. Also as a reminder, the prior year fiscal first quarter results included a $900,000 nonrecurring benefit from a completed client program.

We currently anticipate our first quarter consolidated revenue ratio as a percent of GMV to decline slightly from the prior year, mainly due to mix but continue to be in the mid-20 percentage range. And our segment's direct profits as a percentage of revenue, consistent with the same quarter last year. We are continuing to invest in our sales and technology initiatives in support of our marketplace enhancements and long-term growth. Management's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 is as follows: We expect GMV to range from $295 million to $325 million. GAAP net income is expected in the range of $1.5 million to $4 million with a corresponding GAAP diluted earnings per share ranging from $0.05 to $0.12 per share. We estimate non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to range from $7 million to $10 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share is estimated in the range of $0.12 to $0.19 per share. The GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance assumes that we have 32 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Thank you, and we will now take your questions.

