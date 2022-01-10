U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    +0.31 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2470
    -0.3030 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,772.79
    -171.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.92
    -64.30 (-6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Liquidity Services Retains Three Part Advisors for Investor Relations Services

Liquidity Services, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company providing trusted marketplace platforms that power the circular economy, announced today it has retained Three Part Advisors, LLC, a rapidly growing, full-service investor relations (“IR”) consulting firm.

Bill Angrick, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Liquidity Services, said, “Our strong results during the past year demonstrate that our platform is ideally suited to power the growth of the $100 Billion+ circular economy. As the world seeks to be a better steward of the environment, we look forward to continuing to work closely with our customers and stakeholders on our mission to Build a Better Future for Surplus.

We have established a new $1.5 Billion annualized GMV target as large enterprises, small businesses and government entities are increasingly turning to Liquidity Services for scalable and effective digital strategies to maximize the value of surplus assets and deliver on their sustainability initiatives.

We have retained Three Part Advisors (“TPA”) to execute a comprehensive, strategic investor relations program that focuses on educating investors and increasing our exposure within the investment community. TPA will be instrumental in proactively increasing awareness and educating investors about the significant opportunities that lie ahead for Liquidity Services.”

"We are excited to work with Liquidity Services on its investor relations efforts. Already with over $1 Billion of annualized GMV in a large, fragmented market and supported by a highly scalable, asset light marketplace platform, the company is well positioned to drive growth and attractive returns and presents a tremendous opportunity for investors," said Dave Mossberg, CEO at Three Part Advisors.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through its vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus, Liquidity Services has played an integral role in many of its clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, and federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring countless surplus assets from landfills. For more information visit www.liquidityservices.com.

About Three Part Advisors, LLC
Three Part Advisors, LLC is a leading full-service strategic investor relations advisory firm. The firm has a 20+ year track record of helping public companies plan, execute and track the key activities that will allow clients to achieve their investor relations goals. The firm’s senior IR professionals have extensive experience in investor relations, equity research, and money management, and are actively involved National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and the CFA Society. Annually the firm produces three IDEAS investor conferences, unique events sponsored by money management firms that collectively manage more than $150 billion in assets. Unbiased by investment banking fees and/or trading commissions, the firm's IDEAS Conferences have a proven track record built solely on the premise of generating good IDEAS that will outperform over time. Three Part Advisors’ wholly owned subsidiary, Briley Design Group (BDG) has been developing creative design solutions that solve communications challenges for four decades. BDG has built a solid reputation for providing exceptional graphic design solutions for branding, marketing, communications and advertising. More information is available at www.threepa.com

Contacts:

Liquidity Services, Inc.
Investor Relations
800-310-4604
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com

Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young
631-418-4339
jyoung@threepa.com


