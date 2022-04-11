U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Liquids Storage Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals to 2026


·1 min read

ReportLinker

Summary The global liquid storage capacity increased from 1,287,237 mcm in 2016 to 1,457,328 mcm in 2021 at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of 2. 5%. It is expected to increase from 1,457,328 mcm in 2021 to 1,626,661 mcm in 2026 at an AAGR of 2.

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquids Storage Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267572/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The US, China, Japan, India and the South Korea are the major countries accounted for 56.1% of the total liquid’s storage capacity of the world in 2021. Freeport V, West Hackberry, Zhoushan V, Big Hill and Jurong Island II are the largest liquid storage terminals in the world.

Scope
- Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally
- Provides capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2016 to 2021, outlook up to 2026
- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally
- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced liquids storage terminals till 2026
- Latest developments and contracts related to liquids storage terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data
- Assess key liquids storage terminals data of your peers and competitors
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267572/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.






