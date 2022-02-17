LiquidSpace and OfficeRND Announce Global Partnership to Serve the Growing Demand for Hybrid Workplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidSpace Inc, a global on-demand office marketplace and hybrid workplace management platform for enterprises, announced today a strategic partnership with OfficeRnD, a leading flexspace management and workspace engagement software solutions provider for real estate owners and operators.

This one-click integration will give every real estate owner and operator the easiest way to put their flexible office offering in the path of the growing global demand for hybrid workplace.

The LiquidSpace Global Marketplace offers the largest and most diverse marketplace featuring coworking spaces, landlords, hotels, and private businesses with excess space. The OfficeRnD Flex and Hybrid platforms help flex space operators and hybrid teams manage the workplace of the future.

Through this partnership, LiquidSpace and OfficeRnD will continue to serve large and small operators, around the globe, in cities and suburban areas, from landlords and major coworking brands to passionate smaller operators. Some key partners include iQ Offices in Canada, Serendipity Labs across the US, and Hub across major cities in Australia.

This partnership is central to supporting the global movement toward a hybrid workplace, putting employees at the core of workplace decisions and offering access to unique spaces to fit the changing needs of enterprise employees.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for the entire flex space industry. By aligning with LiquidSpace, we can deliver a much better experience to both sides of the flex space market - the supplier of space as well as the customers. As the global pandemic recedes and the demand for flex space continues to boom, operational excellence will be even more important for the flex space operators, as well as providing the most awesome booking experience to customers. We're hugely excited to build the future of work together!" - Miro Miroslavov, CEO, OfficeRnD

Story continues

"We understand the pressures that owners and operators are feeling, whether that's an institutional landlord or smaller operator in a local market. We understand the wave and need of demand that's coming and the challenges they have historically faced in being discovered and putting their spaces in the path of this demand. In this natural partnership with OfficeRnD, we are thrilled to make the solvent of this problem simple. With a single click, they can reach the growing community of enterprises who are using the LiquidSpace platform to power their hybrid workplaces." Mark Gilbreath, CEO & Founder, LiquidSpace

About LiquidSpace

LiquidSpace helps companies seeking to reorient their thinking about work and the workplace, starting with consideration of their employees. Simply put, we're in the happy people business. We're enabling people to work in better, more productive spaces, which supports a healthier planet.

Our global marketplace of flexible office space combined with our workplace management platform provides companies with an end-to-end, enterprise-grade Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to manage remote or distributed workplace strategies all in one place.

Visit liquidspace.com for more information.

Media Enquiries: Jennifer M., +44 7789 770 700, 330155@email4pr.com

About OfficeRnD

OfficeRnD is the ultimate management platform that enables landlords, operators, and companies to manage flexible and hybrid workplaces. More than 2,000 offices worldwide already use it to streamline operations, drive financial performance and deliver amazing experiences to their tenants and employees. The platform integrates with key workspace and business systems to provide easy implementation of the product and seamless fully-connected user-experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.officernd.com/

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquidspace-and-officernd-announce-global-partnership-to-serve-the-growing-demand-for-hybrid-workplace-301485032.html

SOURCE LiquidSpace