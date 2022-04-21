U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.16
    +48.71 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,483.36
    +322.57 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,640.18
    +187.11 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,054.35
    +16.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.66
    +1.47 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.70
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.45 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.0480 (+1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3061
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4120
    +0.4850 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,685.12
    +1,068.24 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.31
    +21.39 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.88
    +8.66 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Liquifi is building the "Carta of web3" for companies issuing tokens on the blockchain

Anita Ramaswamy
·4 min read

Web3 startups' cap tables can look quite different from traditional ones. Rather than issuing equity as a form of incentive alignment for employees, as a typical startup would, crypto companies often opt to issue tokens that represent ownership. Tokens are an entirely separate asset class with their own complexities, rules, and regulations.

Cap table management software company Carta commanded a $7.4 billion valuation last August for its suite of tools that help companies navigate equity issuance, compensation, and related challenges. While Carta has been around for nearly a decade, there's a new upstart looking to replicate its model for the nascent cohort of web3 startups, through a focus on token management -- LiquiFi.

Because of the relative newness of token-based compensation as a widespread practice, many web3 companies manage their cap tables manually, using custom, in-house systems and spreadsheets, Robin Ji, CEO and co-founder of LiquiFi told TechCrunch.

LiquiFi, part of Y Combinator's winter 2022 batch, helps startups automate their token vesting, manage their token cap table, and issue token grants in compliance with regulations, Ji said. Ji and LiquiFi co-founder and CTO Oliver Tang recognized the challenges associated with token-based compensation after working at other crypto companies, Eco and Set Labs respectively.

Since its founding last year, the company has gone live on Ethereum and Polygon, and is "quickly expanding to other chains," Ji said. While he didn't share the number of customers the company is working with today, he said LiquiFi's customer list includes both large DeFi protocols and smaller startups that are just launching a token for the first time.

"We definitely have a long list of customers that are about to launch a token, but haven't onboarded yet," Ji added.

Token management differs from equity management because of some fundamental differences between the two asset classes, Ji said. Tokens are more dynamic than equity -- you can vote with them, stake them, lend them out, and provide liquidity, he continued.

Another key difference is that when traditional equity is transferred, legal papers and agreements serve the purpose of tracking ownership. In contrast, when tokens are transferred, assets move on a blockchain and a transfer of custody takes place, Ji explained. The technology needed to transfer tokens can be complex, sometimes requiring companies to write custom code.

"In a traditional [platform like] Carta, you basically click buttons, work with lawyers to draft agreements, and you send it off for them to sign, and that's basically the transfer of assets," Ji said. "But with tokens, there's that, plus the actual asset that's being transferred, so the technology piece is one thing ... The second piece with tokens is general know-how of compliance and processes."

LiquiFi helps companies with both aspects. Its product today is geared toward companies that already have their own tokens or are on the verge of launching them. Eventually, though, Ji hopes to add features that can serve customers well before they have launched a token by helping them figure out allocation and distribution strategies that can deliver optimal returns for all the parties involved in an issuance process.

The core product includes a dashboard where customers can see their smart contracts and tokens outstanding as well as tax compliance features. LiquiFi is also working on a product that would allow individuals with locked or vesting tokens to earn additional yield on those tokens while they're being held -- an entirely new capability that no other company had developed previously, Ji said.

The startup announced today that it has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Dragonfly Capital Partners. Nascent, Alliance DAO, 6th Man Ventures, Robot Ventures, Y Combinator and Orange DAO also participated in the round, as well as prominent angel investors in the crypto space including Balaji Srinivasan, Katie Haun, Packy McCormick, Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano, and Anthony Sassano.

LiquiFi plans to use the funding to invest in product development, design, marketing, and sales, Ji said. The company also hopes to hire in-house counsel and build out a recruiting team, he added. In terms of adding compatibility with other blockchains, he said the company plans to start with EVM-compatible ones, namely Solana and Terra, in the near term.

The company's fundraising process moved fast, Ji said. He hopes the business will be able to continue scaling rapidly.

"The biggest risk for us is just making sure that we are moving as fast as the [crypto] market is moving, because if we don't, then we're going to be left behind," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • JD, Alibaba Stock Exodus From New York Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are shifting more of their shares in Chinese e-commerce giants to the Hong Kong market, as Beijing’s efforts have yet to dispel concerns over the companies’ eligibility to remain listed on Wall Street. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. A

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Is Veru Stock a Buy Now?

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) is a bit of an oddball in biotech. It's developing medicines for breast cancer and treatment-resistant prostate cancer, but it's also trialing a therapy for severe COVID-19, not to mention making a globally distributed reproductive health product. With a gain like that, could Veru be a diamond in the rough?

  • Kinder Morgan Gets 2022 Off to a Strong Start

    Last year, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) delivered an earnings gusher in the first quarter by taking advantage of opportunities that arose when winter storms hit Texas. Because of that, the natural-gas pipeline giant went up against a tough comparable quarter this year. Kinder Morgan generated $1.455 billion of distributable cash flow during the first quarter, down 38% year over year.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • Freeport-McMoRan stock pulls back, even as profit and revenue topped forecasts

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. pulled back 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the gold and copper miner reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while trimming its outlook for quarterly copper sales. Net income more than doubled to $1.53 billion, or $1.04 a share, from $718 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Revenue grew 36.1% to $6.60 bil

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Is Teva Pharmaceuticals a Brilliant Contrarian Pick?

    Investing in this generic drugmaker would be a gamble, but there are reasons why it might be worth a look.

  • Why Twilio Stock Dived by 10% on Wednesday

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) had a hump day to forget. The specialty-tech company saw its share price decline by slightly over 10%, following a price-target cut from an otherwise bullish analyst tracking the stock. Wednesday morning, Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron reduced said Twilio price target substantially, to $380 per share from the previous (and much higher) level of $550.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Exxon upgraded to outperform while Chevron downgraded at RBC

    Exxon Mobil was upgraded to outperform from sector perform and its target price raised to $100 from $90 by RBC Capital Markets, saying the company will be one of the key beneficiaries of a tight refined oil products market. "With the world (and energy policy) now turned on its head, we believe XOM has two key advantages relative to peers 1) it is the largest refiner among the majors; and 2) it screens well on upstream portfolio longevity, an area we expect to be under increased scrutiny in a hig

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.

  • Carvana Stock Is Sliding After Larger Than Expected Loss. It’s Selling $1 Billion of Shares, Too.

    The used-car retailer said it would not be providing “specific numeric near-term guidance” for the remainder of the year.

  • American Airlines Sees a Return to Profitability This Year. The Stock Is Soaring.

    The forecast helps cement hopes that the travel industry will be making a comeback as demand increases.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.