LIQUITECH, CROSSREGIONAL AND KANDEO PARTNER TO ADVANCE DIGITALLY ENABLED FACTORING IN LATAM, BEGINNING IN COLOMBIA

·2 min read

Partnership champions financial inclusion, reliably expands the availability and flow of capital in Latin America and empowers SMEs throughout the region.

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia and GREENWICH, Conn. and MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquitech, a financial technology venture founded in Barranquilla, Colombia in 2019, announces a strategic partnership with CrossRegional Management, an asset management firm focused on the origination and funding of direct lending portfolios in Emerging Markets, and Kandeo Asset Management, one of the leading private equity firms in Latin America, to accelerate digital factoring in the region.

Liquitech
Liquitech

At Liquitech's core is the app.liquitech solution, developed by a team with more than 15 years of experience in factoring, alternative financing and technology. App.liquitech provides a 360-degree digital ecosystem that incorporates the commercial aspects of customer engagement and experience with credit and risk management in a single, robust application.

"Factoring allows companies to obtain liquidity and satisfy working capital needs without resorting to debt. It lets businesses focus on what matters most: their customers, their operations and their employees," said Alexandra Mendoza – CEO and founder of Liquitech. "The CrossRegional and Kandeo alliance brings together expertise in technology, factoring and the structuring of financial products not seen before in the region. It is the catalyst that will transform Liquitech to the leading factoring platform in Colombia and, ultimately, Latin America."

The partnership also advances Liquitech, CrossRegional and Kandeo's common commitment to financial inclusion and social responsibility. The enhanced factoring capabilities provided by the collaboration broadens access to capital for SMEs. Liquitech is also the only factoring platform in Colombia that commits a certain percentage of proceeds to projects that support and transform local communities. The CrossRegional and Kandeo partnership will enable Liquitech to multiply the scale of this commitment.

Discover more about Liquitech at www.liquitech.co.

About CrossRegional

CrossRegional Management LLC is an asset management firm focused on the origination and funding of direct lending portfolios in Emerging Markets, principally Latin America. Through its affiliate, CrossRegional Partners, the firm invests in Fintech and Consumer Finance companies and is the founder of Clave, a platform bringing credit and other solutions to people in Latin America, with offices in Greenwich, Connecticut, Buenos Aires, and Bogotá.

About Kandeo

Kandeo manages private capital funds throughout Latin America. Founded in 2010, Kandeo is led by seasoned professionals from the Latin American finance, private equity and consulting industries. The Kandeo network includes offices in Colombia, Peru, Mexico and the US, with over 20 full-time investment professionals. Over the past decade, the executive team has brought leadership focused on operational excellence and strong ESG performance.

Press Contacts:

Pedro Guinovart
Liquitech
pguinovart@liquitech.co
www.liquitech.co

Marcelo Pizzimbono
CrossRegional
mpizzimbono@crossregional.com
www.crossregional.com

Christian Lesmes
Kandeo
clesmes@kandeofund.com
www.kandeofund.com

(PRNewsfoto/CrossRegional Management)
(PRNewsfoto/CrossRegional Management)
Kandeo
Kandeo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquitech-crossregional-and-kandeo-partner-to-advance-digitally-enabled-factoring-in-latam-beginning-in-colombia-301634254.html

SOURCE CrossRegional Management

